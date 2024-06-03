CF Toronto Eaton Centre Celebrates Pride with Spectacular Festivities

Guests are invited to experience a month-long celebration of inclusivity and unity at Toronto's most iconic shopping centre

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - As Toronto kicks off Pride, one of the city's most vibrant celebrations of the year, CF Toronto Eaton Centre is proud to announce an exciting lineup of events and activities that promise an experience that's bigger and better than ever before.

Throughout the month of June, Toronto's most iconic shopping center will undergo a remarkable transformation into a festive hub of celebration. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in vibrant décor; explore the CF Pride Market, featuring local vendors offering an eclectic array of goods celebrating the 2SLGBTQ+ community; lip sync for their life at the CF Drag Brunch; indulge in rainbow-themed treats and decorate cookies at CF Play; and unleash creativity at the CF Paint & Sip evening.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre Pride Event Highlights:

CF Pride Market

Dates: Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23 , during shopping centre hours

to , during shopping centre hours Location: Level 1, Gap Court, and Level 2, near Hoka

Level 1, Gap Court, and Level 2, near Hoka Details: The CF Pride Market is back this month in collaboration with Toronto Queer Market. Explore diverse vendors at the weeklong CF Pride Market with new vendors featured daily.

Pride Paint & Sip

Date & Time: Monday, June 17 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

from Location: Trattoria Mercatto

Trattoria Mercatto Details: This event promises to be an evening of fun and creativity, as attendees are invited to get their artistic juices flowing and create their own masterpiece, guided by local Toronto artist, Emmy Tran .

This event promises to be an evening of fun and creativity, as attendees are invited to get their artistic juices flowing and create their own masterpiece, guided by local artist, . Tickets: $25 per person. This includes two drinks, delicious snacks, a $15 CF SHOP! card, and everything needed to create a painting. $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to Friends of Ruby , a leading charity that provides mental health services, social services, and housing to 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

Drag Brunch

Date & Time: Sunday, June 23 at 11:00 AM or 2:00 PM

at or Location: Level 2, Albert's Way

Level 2, Albert's Way Details: Experience a show to remember from some of Toronto's best drag performers while enjoying delicious food and drinks provided by the new Queen's Cross Food Hall.

Experience a show to remember from some of best drag performers while enjoying delicious food and drinks provided by the new Queen's Cross Food Hall. Special Guests: Destiny Doll , Beardra Bidness, Lucy Flawless, Manny Dingo, Baby Bel Bel, Paris Matik , Shea D. Ladie , and The Virgo Queen

, Beardra Bidness, Lucy Flawless, Manny Dingo, Bel, , , and The Virgo Queen Tickets: $25 per person. $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to Friends of Ruby . Ticket holders will also receive a $15 CF SHOP! card and gift bag filled with surprises and goodies.

Always On Programming

CF Play

Dates & Time: Sundays, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sundays, Location: Various places around the centre (visit the event page for more information)

Various places around the centre (visit the for more information) Details: Engage in Pride-themed activities hosted by local 2SLGBTQ+ vendors, including face painting, a Pride 'Creation Station', coloring sheets, cookie decorating, friendship bracelets, and DJ performances.

CF Learn

Dates & Time: Saturdays, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Saturdays, Location: Various places around the centre (visit the event page for more information)

Various places around the centre (visit the for more information) Details: Participate in Pride-themed workshops hosted by retailers LUSH and MAC. Visit the event page for more information.

CF Power Hour

Dates & Time: Wednesdays, 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM

Wednesdays, Location: Level 1, MAC Court

Level 1, MAC Court Details: Every Wednesday, the centre is hosting endorphin-boosting activities, with live DJs, treats and a Pride enamel pin giveaway.

CF Music

Dates & Time: Thursdays, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Thursdays, Location: Level 1, MAC Court

Level 1, MAC Court Details: Enjoy live performances featuring local 2SLGBTQ+ talent, including Keenen, Holly Clausius , Jade and Christine Jackson .

At CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Pride isn't just an event - it's a testament to the centre's commitment to vibrant placemaking, delivering exceptional experiences, and fostering meaningful community connections. For a complete list of events, activities, and special offers, click here .

