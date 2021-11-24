CF Sherway Gardens Hosts Holiday Food Drive in Support of Daily Bread Food Bank on Saturday November 27

Holiday shoppers encouraged to bring donations with goal to collect 50,000lbs of food for those in need

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - CF Sherway Gardens is supporting Daily Bread Food Bank to bring much-needed food donations to local families and individuals this holiday season with the goal of collecting 50,000lbs of food on Saturday November 27th. In addition to hosting the food drive, CF Sherway Gardens is proud to donate $15,000 to Daily Bread Food Bank to help the organization with their critical work.

Alongside CF Sherway Gardens staff and Daily Bread Food Bank volunteers, local City Council member, Stephen Holyday, Deputy Mayor, Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre, will be onsite to help guide the donation process. A DJ will be playing festive holiday tunes throughout the day to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 27th between 11am and 5pm. All COVID safety measures are in place, and donations will be made socially distanced. Two collection bins and a Daily Bread Food Bank donation truck will be on-site for shoppers to safely make their donations.

What: CF Sherway Gardens Holiday Food Drive in support of Daily Bread Food Bank on

Saturday November 27 from 11am to 5pm located in the North East parking lot,

off the Queensway





Cheque presentation with CF Sherway Gardens property team and Daily Bread

Food Bank representatives on Thursday November 25 at 9:30am.



Interview Opp: Liem Vu, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens

Kathleen Nicoll, Manager, Community Partnerships and Events, Daily Bread Food

Bank



Onsite Photo Opp: Holiday food drive; DJ on-site, along with City Councillor and Daily Bread Truck.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works towards long-term solutions to end hunger and poverty and runs innovative programs to support individuals living on low income and experiencing food insecurity. Daily Bread distributes fresh and shelf-stable food, and fresh-cooked meals to 126 member agencies and 189 food programs across Toronto. Daily Bread also publishes the influential Who's Hungry report - an annual survey measuring trends in food insecurity and poverty in Toronto to educate the public and spark policy change.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Emily Ngai, North Strategic, [email protected], 416-570-2058; Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-598-8246