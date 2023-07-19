CF Rideau Centre Welcomes New Retailers to Ottawa including Uniqlo, Arc'teryx and Imaginaire

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Rideau Centre is proud to welcome a host of first-to-market retailers to the centre including Arc'teryx and Uniqlo, as well as the first Imaginaire store outside of Quebec coming to the centre this fall. CF Rideau Centre is Ottawa's largest and busiest shopping centre and is positioned in the top 15 highest performing shopping centres in Canada.

Quebec-based retailer Imaginaire is preparing to open its seventh store in Canada at CF Rideau Centre this fall, marking the retailer's first foray in Ontario. Imaginaire offers boardgames, puzzles, books, pop culture items and collectibles (coins, sport cards, trading cards). Imaginaire will be located on Levels 3 & 4 of the centre and occupy over 20,000 square feet of exciting and unique retail space.

"While the retail landscape continues to evolve, one thing that remains constant is Ottawa being a unique and dynamic market for retailers to launch their brands, both regionally and nationally," commented Brian O'Hoski, General Manager, CF Rideau Centre. "We're proud of our successful track record of attracting first to market retailers and helping our retail partners succeed, and look forward to building on this positive momentum."

Global retailer Uniqlo made its highly anticipated debut in the Ottawa market this month with a 15,000-square-foot store on the centre's third floor. The Japanese fashion brand is known for its casualwear and wide selection of graphic tees. The opening at CF Rideau Centre is part of the brand's five-year expansion plan across North America.

Vancouver-based lifestyle brand Arc'teryx also opened their first location in Ottawa at the centre this past month. The 3,000 square foot store is located on Level 2 of the centre and features premium activewear and sports equipment for shoppers of all ages.

These retail openings follow on the heels of significant developments at the centre over the past year including the expansion of Nike and Lululemon, with both retailers tripling their footprint at the centre with new stores, as well as the addition of Indigo's new destination store to the centre. In December 2022, Cadillac Fairview also announced the evolution of CF Rideau Centre with the commencement of construction of the Rideau Registry residences, a 288-unit residential rental building integrated with the shopping centre.

