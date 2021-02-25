CF Polo Park Warms Up Winnipeg by Hosting Pop-Up Donation Centre

In partnership with Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc., residents are invited to donate new and unused winter clothing essentials until March 7 to support at-risk youth in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - As Manitoba combats some of the lowest temperatures of the winter season, CF Polo Park is calling on its community to help Warm up Winnipeg through a winter clothing drive. Local residents will have the opportunity to donate new or unused warm weather items at a designated storefront at CF Polo Park between Friday, February 26 to Sunday, March 7, 2021.

With a long standing tradition of community involvement, Cadillac Fairview and CF Polo Park recognized an immediate community need for key winter inventory at local shelters and resource centres. As an extension of its four-year relationship with Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc. (RaY Inc.), a non-profit street-level agency working with street-entrenched and homeless youth up to the age of 29, CF Polo Park is donating $10,000 worth of warm winter clothing and outerwear, providing the youth of Winnipeg essential clothing items in effort to keep them warm during the blustery-cold months.

"It's undoubtedly a challenging time for everyone, but especially for at risk youth in Winnipeg," said Peter Havens, General Manager, CF Polo Park. "We are proud to be partnering with RaY Inc. and our local retailers to provide much needed winter items during this time. We've created a dedicated space for community members to join our effort. Our goal is to fill an entire store with donations which we can't do alone and we're encouraging community members to get involved by making a donation to support local youth."

"Our organization is grateful for the continued support from Cadillac Fairview. They've been an amazing partner to us and we see firsthand the positive impact their contributions have had on the youth we support," said Kelly Holmes, Executive Director at RaY. "We're seeing a greater need for fundamental protection and Warm up Winnipeg is a timely and vital effort that will ensure our youth will receive the support and supplies they need to keep warm during the coldest months in Winnipeg."

For residents looking to offer their support:

Where: New or unused items can be dropped off at the designated storefront located on L2 of CF Polo Park

Dates: Friday, February 26 to Sunday, March 7

to Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations will also be accepted at the Guest Services (located on the main level) during regular mall hours ( 11 a.m. to 7. p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday to Monday)

Items of greatest need: Winter jackets, toques, mittens, gloves, base layers and thick socks. Blankets and sleeping bags are also welcomed.

For more information on Warm Up Winnipeg and more information on how Winnipeg residents can get involved and donate, please visit www.cfshops.com/polo-park.html

About Cadillac Fairview



Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at over $30 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 69 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.



About Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc.

Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc. (RaY) is a nationally recognized, award winning nonprofit providing quality programs and services for youth experiencing homelessness and marginalization in Winnipeg and beyond. From immediate access to services like food and basic needs, to interventions like housing and mental health supports, to long-term goal planning like employment and cultural programming, RaY provides a continuum of support to empower disconnected youth. RaY's mission is to provide youth with what they need, on their terms, to better their lives.

