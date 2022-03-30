CF Polo Park Hosts The Grey Cup Championship Tour on April 3rd

Photo and meet and greet experience with Winnipeg Blue Bombers Linebacker Shayne Gauthier and Team Mascots Buzz and Boomer accompanied by Coveted Grey Cup

WINNIPEG, MB, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - CF Polo Park is welcoming the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and inviting loyal fans to share in the excitement of the team's impressive 2021 championship back-to-back win with a special Grey Cup and player appearance on Sunday, April 3. This is the 6th stop on the Grey Cup Tour presented by Princess Auto. Winnipeg Blue Bomber Linebacker Shayne Gauthier and Team Mascots Buzz and Boomer will be present for photos and autographs.

"CF Polo Park proudly serves Winnipeg as a vibrant community hub and we're thrilled to unite passionate residents to honour the Winnipeg Blue Bombers team and their inspiring example of dedication, accomplishment and teamwork," said Peter Havens, CF Polo Park. "We know many fans were not able to celebrate the victory in person and this is a special opportunity to mark the incredible season together, as a community, right here in our shopping centre."



Who: CF Polo Park, Winnipeg Blue Bomber Linebacker Shayne Gauthier and Team Mascots

Buzz and Boomer







What: The Grey Cup Tour presented by Princess Auto featuring interview, photo and

autograph opportunities with Winnipeg Blue Bomber Shayne Gauthier and Team

Mascots Buzz and Boomer alongside the Grey Cup







Where: CF Polo Park – Centre Court









233-1485 Portage Avenue



Winnipeg, MB R3G 0W4

When: Sunday, April 3, 2022



1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information visit: https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-polo-park/news-events

