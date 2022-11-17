CF Polo Park Hosts Outdoor Frozen Fairways Experience from November 27 - December 1

Winnipeggers are invited to enjoy a fun-filled holiday mini-putt activity presented by Cadillac Fairview.

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is continuing with its traditions of spirited and engaging community experiences to deliver holiday cheer to Winnipeggers by transforming a portion of its parking lot into Frozen Fairways, an outdoor activity that merges two popular sports among Canadians: golf and hockey.

From November 27 to December 1, guests can take part in the holiday mini-putt experience at CF Polo Park that replaces a putter, greens and balls with a hockey stick and puck and artificial ice. Frozen Fairways features nine holes with exciting Canadiana themes, including beloved activities like hockey and curling and cultural staples like ice fishing and sugar shacks. Participants can reserve their time slot by pre-booking online beginning on November 19. Tickets are $5 each with proceeds benefiting RaY - Resource Assistance for Youth.

What: CF Frozen Fairways

Where: CF Polo Park - Southwest Parking Lot near Joey Polo Park 1485 Portage Ave #233, Winnipeg, MB R3G 0W4

When: Sunday, November 27 to Thursday, December 1, 2022 Sunday - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Monday - Thursday - 10:00am - 9:00pm

Interview Opp: Interview with Peter Havens, General Manager, CF Polo Park

Onsite Photo Opp: Winnipeggers celebrate the holiday season at CF Polo Park's magical Frozen Fairways; imagery of Canadian-inspired Frozen Fairways mini-putt course.

For more information, event hours, and to make reservations, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday-frozen-fairways .

