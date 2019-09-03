CF Polo Park celebrates 60 years as a community hub

Community milestone comes to life with vintage photo installation at the property

WINNIPEG, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - CF Polo Park is proud to celebrate its 60th anniversary and rich history as a community destination in Winnipeg. To mark this significant milestone, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is showcasing a retrospective photo installation at the property from September 3 to September 17, 2019.

The vintage photo gallery highlights CF Polo Park through the ages from when the centre first opened its doors to how it has evolved over the years. Through all the changes over the years, the commitment to community has never changed.

CF Polo Park opened in late summer 1959 and became one of the first enclosed shopping centres in Canada when a roof was added in 1963. CF Polo Park features over 200 top retailers as well as dining and entertainment options that draws shoppers and tourists from across the province of Manitoba who are looking for the latest in fashion and lifestyle trends, products and services.

"For 60 years, CF Polo Park has been committed to the people and businesses in Winnipeg. Our retail, dining and entertainment mix is continuously improving to provide the best customer experience," said Peter Havens, General Manager, CF Polo Park. "We're thrilled to host this retrospective photo exhibit to celebrate our milestone anniversary and hope to see many new and familiar faces throughout the two week period."

The photo installation will be on display at CF Polo Park from September 3 to September 17, 2019. For more information, visit cfpolopark.ca.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.



Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.



SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, 416-598-8246, ang@cadillacfairview.com; Meghan Edwards, North Strategic, 416-300-5720, meghan.edwards@northstrategic.com