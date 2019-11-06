CF Pacific Centre celebrates holiday season with Tree Lighting on November 14, hosted by KiSS RADiO's Tara Jean

Vancouverites are invited to come together to light up the tree as part of the nationwide series of tree lighting ceremonies presented by Cadillac Fairview

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season to come together for holiday traditions! CF Pacific Centre will light its Christmas tree on Thursday, November 14, marking the unofficial start of the holiday season in Vancouver. Building on the beloved tradition, CF Pacific Centre and Starbucks Canada are inviting the Vancouver community to come together in the holiday spirit and celebrate the holiday season at the property's tree lighting event.

This year's celebration will feature live music from Top Line Vocal Collective Choir and DJ Raven Landry, and an interactive tree lighting all led by local KiSS RADiO personality, Tara Jean and local DJ Raven Landry who will kick off the countdown and light the 42-feet-tall Christmas tree. The community is invited to join in on this marquee holiday event, one of several lighting celebrations taking place across Canada at Cadillac Fairview shopping centres.

What: CF Pacific Centre Tree Lighting, presented by Starbucks Canada, led by KiSS RADiO's Afternoon Host Tara Jean



When: Thursday, November 14, 2019



Time: 5:30 p.m. – Arrival

6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Official tree lighting led by Tara Jean



Where: CF Pacific Centre, 701 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5 – Rotunda Plaza (outside)



Who: CF Pacific Centre

Interview opportunities with:

Lillian Tummonds , General Manager, CF Pacific Centre

, General Manager, CF Pacific Centre Tara Jean , host and local personality

Photo Op: Vancouver community gathers at CF Pacific Centre for special tree lighting celebration, presented by Starbucks Canada, with local host, Tara Jean.

