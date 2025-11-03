CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre Light Up the Holiday Season with Festive Experiences for the Whole Family

Immersive décor, a spectacular new tree lighting experience, Santa visits, and local artists arrive at CF shopping centres in Vancouver and Richmond this holiday season

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is transforming CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre into vibrant, must-visit destinations filled with holiday cheer. From immersive décor and spectacular light shows to heartwarming visits with Santa, CF invites families and friends across Metro Vancouver to come together and celebrate the most magical time of the year.

"The holidays are a cherished time for connection, and at CF, we are dedicated to crafting meaningful moments where families and friends can come together and enjoy the true magic of the season," says Andrea Nickel, Senior Director, Experience, Design & Delivery at Cadillac Fairview. "For those all over Metro Vancouver, our centres provide extraordinary holiday experiences that create lasting memories for the whole family."

Festive Highlights Across CF Pacific Centre & CF Richmond Centre

Santa Visits: A Cherished Tradition (Beginning November 14)

The magic returns as Santa arrives at CF Richmond Centre starting November 14. Families can pre-book their visit online for a special, memorable moment in a beautifully designed setting. The $15 package includes quality time with Santa and three instant digital photos. In partnership with the Autism Alliance of Canada , Sensitive Santa sessions are also available at select times, providing a quieter, more inclusive experience for children with sensory needs. Children visiting Santa will also receive yummy treats courtesy of Purdys Chocolatier and a LEGO surprise at select properties.

Live Holiday Music: The Soundtrack of the Season (Beginning November 13)

From November 13 through December, guests can enjoy live performances by local musicians, creating a festive soundtrack for shopping, relaxing and making holiday memories.

Spectacular Daily Light & Music Shows at CF Richmond Centre, Presented by PayPal Pay in 4 (Beginning November 21)

Beginning November 21, CF Richmond Centre will host a spectacular lighting celebration in the outdoor plaza: the event will feature daily music and light shows, presented by PayPal Pay in 4 , displayed on its brand-new, 78-foot holiday tree. This magnificent centerpiece promises a must-see experience that will dazzle families and create unforgettable holiday moments in the Lower Mainland.

Fleurs de Villes NOËL: An Exhibit of Floral Artistry (Beginning December 5)

CF Pacific Centre is proud to host two stunning displays for this year's Fleurs de Villes NOËL floral trail. From December 5 to 14, guests can explore the self-guided, festive floral trail throughout Downtown Vancouver, celebrating the holiday season through breathtaking artistry and design.

Gifting Made Simple with the CF SHOP! card

Giving the perfect gift is easier than ever with two limited-time CF SHOP! card promotions:

Black Friday Promotion: November 22-23 Purchase a $500 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $50 Purchase a $250 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $25



For greater convenience, guests can now purchase the CF SHOP! card on the go at new vending kiosks located at CF Richmond Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

For full holiday event details, booking links, and extended holiday hours, shops.cadillacfairview.com .

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $28 billion, CF manages approximately 30 million square feet of leasable space at 56 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

Media Contact: Vera Culic, North Strategic, [email protected]