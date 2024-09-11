CF Markville Celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with Lively Performances and Events
Sep 11, 2024, 07:00 ET
A culture celebration with fun activities for everyone
MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - CF Markville is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival to recognize the end of the autumn harvest in Chinese culture. Hosted in collaboration with the Chinese Collective Arts Association, the event features captivating displays and engaging activities for guests of all ages. On September 14th and 21st, guests can enjoy dazzling dance performances featuring a variety of Chinese dance styles by local artists.
As part of the celebration, shoppers can receive exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival passports to collect themed stamps during the event for a chance to win CF SHOP! cards and prizes from centre retailers. Stamps are available throughout the festivities for food sampling, visits with the lion and illuminated rabbit decor, watching dance performances and visits to specific retailers at the centre. The Mid-Autumn Festival passport also includes a scavenger hunt with locations on a map that direct shoppers to specialty food vendors all around the centre.
Guests are encouraged to capture the festivities by taking pictures with the lion and rabbit displays or in front of the festival themed backdrop in Centre Court!
What: CF Markville Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration
When: September 14 & 21 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Where: Centre Court by Uniqlo
