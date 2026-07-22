CF Markville Brings the Thrill of the Track to Markham Families with Interactive Racing Simulator Experience

To celebrate Markham's historic milestone hosting its first-ever professional racing weekend, CF Markville partners with Demi Chalkias and Toronto Racing Simulators for a family-friendly "Pit Stop" activation on August 1st & 2nd

MARKHAM, ON, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- To celebrate Markham's historic debut on the professional racing stage, CF Markville is bringing the excitement of the track directly to local residents.

On Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd, CF Markville's Grand Court will transform into an interactive pre-race pit stop. Designed specifically for sports fans, local families, and thrill-seekers alike, the Racing Simulator Experience offers an up-close look at the high-speed world of professional racing.

Demi Chalkias Headshot Demi Chalikias AMG

"We are thrilled to welcome families and racing fans to CF Markville to kick off a historic milestone for our city," said Kelly Vieira, General Manager, CF Markville. "As Markham hosts its largest-ever sporting event, we wanted to bring that trackside energy directly to our community. Whether guests are testing their skills on professional simulators or meeting local star Demi Chalkias, CF Markville will be the ultimate hub for pre-race excitement."

Visitors to CF Markville can look forward to a lineup of free, interactive experiences that offer something unforgettable for guests of all ages:

Authentic Race Car Display: Visitors can view an authentic radical race car parked in the Grand Court. The vehicle will remain on display throughout the weekend, offering guests a unique, up-close look at professional racing engineering and a memorable photo opportunity.

Visitors can view an authentic radical race car parked in the Grand Court. The vehicle will remain on display throughout the weekend, offering guests a unique, up-close look at professional racing engineering and a memorable photo opportunity. Professional Racing Simulators: In partnership with Toronto Racing Simulators, the event will feature four state-of-the-art, professional-grade simulators. Guests are invited to test their driving skills on a virtual recreation of the actual Markham Indy race circuit, competing to match or beat professional lap times.

In partnership with Toronto Racing Simulators, the event will feature four state-of-the-art, professional-grade simulators. Guests are invited to test their driving skills on a virtual recreation of the actual Markham Indy race circuit, competing to match or beat professional lap times. The 1:20 Speed Challenge: To elevate the competitive spirit, CF Markville is hosting a time-trial challenge. Any participant who successfully clocks an average simulator lap time of 1:20 or faster will instantly win a $15 CF SHOP! card (while supplies last).

To elevate the competitive spirit, CF Markville is hosting a time-trial challenge. Any participant who successfully clocks an average simulator lap time of 1:20 or faster will instantly win a $15 CF SHOP! card (while supplies last). Local Athlete Appearance: Markham native Demi Chalkias--professional racer, Radical Cup Canada competitor, and the groundbreaking first mother to compete in the series--will make special guest appearances. Representing Team Demi, Chalkias will be onsite for exclusive meet-and-greets, autographs, and media/photo opportunities on both days from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Event Details at a Glance

What: Racing Simulator Experience

Racing Simulator Experience Where: Grand Court, Level 1 outside OSIM, CF Markville (5000 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 4M9)

Grand Court, Level 1 outside OSIM, CF Markville (5000 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 4M9) When: Saturday, August 1st from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Sunday, August 2nd from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 1st from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Sunday, August 2nd from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM Special Guest Appearance (Demi Chalkias): 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on both days

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on both days Cost: Free admission

For more information and updates, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-markville/news-events/e/indy-racing-experience.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

Media Contacts: Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]