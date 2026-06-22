/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CF Market Mall Announces 57th Annual Stampede Pancake Breakfast & New Western Stage Programming/

The celebrated community pancake tradition is evolving into a 10-day mall-wide experience packed with interactive games, live musical acts, and line dancing

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - CF Market Mall is proud to welcome the community back for its 57th annual Stampede Breakfast with an expanded lineup of western-themed programming from Saturday, July 4 to Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Taking place across the East Parking Lot and Centre Court, this 10-day celebration blends CF Market Mall's longstanding Stampede traditions with exciting, brand-new experiences. Visitors can look forward to the return of the traditional pancake breakfast in partnership with Stampede Caravan on Tuesday, July 7th, alongside a multi-day Western Stage series with live performances, and themed photo opportunities.

"Stampede has always been an important tradition at CF Market Mall, and this year's programming gives visitors even more ways to experience it throughout the week," said Paige O'Neill, General Manager at CF Market Mall. "By expanding our lineup to include an entire week of live performances and interactive family programming along with our iconic pancake breakfast, we're offering our community more ways than ever to gather, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories together."

2026 CF Market Mall Stampede Breakfast

When: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Where: CF Market Mall, East Parking Lot, on the corner of Shaganappi Trail and 32 Ave NW

Event Highlights:

Complimentary breakfast featuring pancakes, sausages, and beverages

An interactive Kids Zone featuring outdoor games and face painting stations

Retailer & Community Markets featuring a curated selection of brands, vendors and community partners, including the Grey Cup, Bailey Nelson, New York Fries, Specsavers, True North Mortgage, Lululemon, Cinnzeo, Banff Sunshine Village, Foothills Nordic Ski Club, Honens, Electronic Recycling Association, and the Culture and Entertainment District

New This Year: The 10-Day Western Stage at Centre Court

CF Market Mall is introducing a new Western Stage right in Centre Court. Running from Saturday, July 4, 2026, to Sunday, July 12, 2026, guests can experience the brand-new premium CF Stampede visual identity, step into a western-inspired photo installation and enjoy daily scheduled programming, including:

Rotating Live Performances: Daily sets featuring solo musical artists, dynamic duos, and DJs

Daily sets featuring solo musical artists, dynamic duos, and DJs Line Dancing Performances: Energetic line dancing performances scheduled throughout the week

Energetic line dancing performances scheduled throughout the week Themed Photo-Op Zones: Oversized photo props and custom western-branded backdrops for the perfect photo-ops

Special Retail Promotions

Stampede Lookbook: Guests looking for rodeo-ready wardrobe inspiration can explore a curated style guide featuring western-themed apparel sourced directly from the premium fashion retailers located at CF Market Mall.

Guests looking for rodeo-ready wardrobe inspiration can explore a curated style guide featuring western-themed apparel sourced directly from the premium fashion retailers located at CF Market Mall. CF SHOP! card Promotion: Starting Monday, July 6 (while supplies last) during the Calgary Stampede, shoppers can take advantage of a limited-time bonus promotional gift card offer with a purchase of a CF SHOP! card:

Starting Monday, July 6 (while supplies last) during the Calgary Stampede, shoppers can take advantage of a limited-time bonus promotional gift card offer with a purchase of a CF SHOP! card: Spend Spend $150, get $15 | $300, get $30 | Spend $500, get $50

Exclusively available in person at Guest Services only. Maximum of 1 offer per customer per day.

Visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/cf-shop-card for full details and terms.

Community & Sustainability Impact

In line with Cadillac Fairview's Green at Work® program, this will be a Zero Waste event held in collaboration with Green Calgary, with volunteers assisting in waste diversion efforts. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta. Public transit is encouraged.

As a cornerstone of the North Calgary community, CF Market Mall is proud to serve as the ultimate gathering place for families to connect, shop, and share in local traditions during the city's most iconic season. For full event details, programming schedules, mall hours, and to check out the CF Stampede Lookbook, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-market-mall.

Media representatives are invited to attend. Specialized photo ops, general event footage, and live on-camera interviews with CF Market Mall leadership or participating volunteers can be arranged. Please note: accessible parking for the media can be arranged in advance. To confirm attendance and schedule interviews, please RSVP to Shraddha Jaiswal at [email protected] in advance of the event.

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $26 billion, CF manages a portfolio of landmark properties across Canada.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

Media Contacts: Alanna Cobb, Cadillac Fairview, 647-242-2130, [email protected]; Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]