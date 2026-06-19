/R E P E A T -- CF Market Mall Teams Up with Calgary Wild FC to Launch "The Ultimate Tryout" Interactive Soccer Experience/

From June 6 to 27, guests can test their skills on digital penalty kick simulators,

compete in head-to-head Subsoccer matches, and meet professional athletes

alongside team mascot Echo.

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - In partnership with Calgary's new professional women's soccer club, Calgary Wild FC, CF Market Mall will host "The Ultimate Tryout" from June 6 to June 27, 2026. This multi-week sports activation establishes an interactive athletic environment inside the property, allowing young athletes and daily visitors to participate as official "recruits" while connecting with Calgary's expanding sports culture.

"We are proud to collaborate with Calgary Wild FC to bring the electric atmosphere of a professional stadium directly into CF Market Mall," said Paige O'Neill, General Manager, CF Market Mall. "Through this collaboration, we are creating a vibrant environment that blends digital innovation with interactive athletic challenges. Our goal is to foster genuine community connections and provide families, youth athletes, and future soccer professionals with a dedicated space to play, connect, and celebrate local sports."

Skill-Testing Stations, Interactive Challenges & Player Appearances

The three-week activation will feature major courts throughout the property, turning the mall into an interactive playground, including:

Digital Simulator Challenge (Centre Court): A simulated turf field to test footwork, shooting power, and target precision. Recruits can use a cutting-edge Digital Penalty Kick Simulator and physical accuracy wall to analyze their shot placement.

A simulated turf field to test footwork, shooting power, and target precision. Recruits can use a cutting-edge Digital Penalty Kick Simulator and physical accuracy wall to analyze their shot placement. Subsoccer 1 vs. 1 Matches (Grand Court): Visitors can challenge friends or fellow shoppers to quick, rapid-response matches in custom-built Subsoccer units that combine the footwork of traditional soccer with the compact setup of a table game.

Visitors can challenge friends or fellow shoppers to quick, rapid-response matches in custom-built Subsoccer units that combine the footwork of traditional soccer with the compact setup of a table game. Pro Locker Room Photo Moment (In front of Alo): A realistic replica locker room complete with authentic athletic gear and a championship backdrop, makes fans feel like official members of the squad.

A realistic replica locker room complete with authentic athletic gear and a championship backdrop, makes fans feel like official members of the squad. Calgary Wild FC Athlete Meet-and-Greets: The professional side of the sport comes to life with scheduled player appearances. Fans can attend two separate meet-and-greets on June 20 and June 25 with the latter featuring professional athletes Kaitlin Talbert (goalkeeper) and Jorian Baucom (forward).

The professional side of the sport comes to life with scheduled player appearances. Fans can attend two separate meet-and-greets on June 20 and June 25 with the latter featuring professional athletes Kaitlin Talbert (goalkeeper) and Jorian Baucom (forward). Mascot Kick-Off Event: Calgary Wild FC's mascot, Echo, will make a special appearance during the three week experience to welcome new recruits. Keep your eyes peeled for dates.

Whether searching for engaging family-friendly entertainment, a place to refine soccer skills, or a chance to interact with local sports icons, CF Market Mall stands as the ultimate destination for community connection and interactive fun this June.

For full event timing details, athlete appearance schedules, and retail promotion information, please visit: shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-market-mall.

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $26 billion, CF manages a portfolio of landmark properties across Canada.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

Media Contacts: Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]