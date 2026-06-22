/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - CF Chinook Centre Announces 2026 Stampede Pancake Breakfast Experience/

CF Chinook Centre to serve thousands of pancakes

alongside live music, community activations, and an extra helping of western hospitality

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - CF Chinook Centre is inviting Calgarians to kick off the Stampede season at its record-breaking Stampede Breakfast on Saturday, July 4, 2026. As a record holder for the most pancakes served, CF Chinook Centre will continue its legacy as home to one of Calgary's largest historical Stampede breakfasts, serving more than 26,000 pancakes to the community while bringing together local retailers, partners, performers, and families for a celebration of Stampede spirit.

This year's experience features a complimentary breakfast of pancakes and sausages with all the toppings, alongside refreshing beverages, live main-stage entertainment and family programming. Attendees can also explore curated Retailer and Community Markets showcasing local brands and attractions. Plus, to build excitement for the 113th Grey Cup Championship coming to Calgary this November, the iconic Grey Cup trophy will be on-site for fans to view up close.

"The Stampede Breakfast has been a beloved tradition at CF Chinook Centre, bringing people together from all across Calgary for more than six decades," said Darren Milne, General Manager, CF Chinook Centre. "This year, we are pleased to build on that community spirit by introducing the new 10-Day Stampede Lounge Experience, transforming part of the centre into a western lounge to extend the festivities with unique programming, performances, and fun for all our visitors, families, and local partners."

What: 2026 CF Chinook Centre Stampede Breakfast

When: Saturday, July 4, 2026, 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Where: CF Chinook Centre, East Parking Lot (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary, AB)

Event Highlights:

Complimentary breakfast featuring pancakes, sausages, beverages

Live performances from The Heels, Chris Buck Band, Nolan Compton, and special guest Kenzie DuBoiz

Kiddie Corral and family-friendly entertainment zone

Retailer & Community Markets featuring a curated selection of brands, vendors and community partners, including New York Fries, Cinnzeo, Uniqlo, DAVIDsTEA, Banff Sunshine Village, Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), Calgary Police Youth Foundation, Man Van, CALSARA, Foothills Nordic Ski Club, Honens, ERA, and Culture + Entertainment District, and Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation

Special Grey Cup appearance

New This Year: The 10-Day Stampede Lounge Experience

To amplify the festivities beyond the morning breakfast, CF Chinook Centre is transforming Zara Court into The Western Lounge from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 12. Visitors can step into a premium, saloon-themed lounge featuring fun, western-themed seating, photo-op zones, and rotating musical performances and DJs. Other exciting programming over the 10-day Stampede season includes:

Bandana Decorating (Sunday, July 5, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM)

Music (Sunday, July 5, Saturday July 11 and Sunday July 12- all 1:00PM to 3:00PM)

Line Dancing (Wednesday, July 8 and Friday, July 10, both 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM)

Leather Crafting Station & Music (Saturday, July 11, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM)

Games (all day Sunday, July 12, 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM)

Special Retail Promotions

CF Chinook Centre Stampede Lookbook: Property visitors looking for rodeo-ready wardrobe inspiration can explore a curated style guide featuring western-themed apparel sourced directly from the premium fashion retailers located inside CF Chinook Centre.

Property visitors looking for rodeo-ready wardrobe inspiration can explore a curated style guide featuring western-themed apparel sourced directly from the premium fashion retailers located inside CF Chinook Centre. CF SHOP! card Promotion: Starting Friday, July 3 (while supplies last) during the Calgary Stampede, shoppers can take advantage of a limited-time bonus promotional gift card offer with a purchase of a CF SHOP! card: Spend Spend $150, get $15 | $300, get $30 | Spend $500, get $50 Maximum of 1 offer per customer per day. Exclusively available in person at Guest Services only. Visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/cf-shop-card for full details and terms.

Starting Friday, July 3 (while supplies last) during the Calgary Stampede, shoppers can take advantage of a limited-time bonus promotional gift card offer with a purchase of a CF SHOP! card:

Community & Sustainability Impact

This event is made possible by generous sponsors including PCL Construction, Nanton Water and Tim Hortons, with proceeds benefiting Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. In line with Cadillac Fairview's Green at Work® program, this will be a Zero Waste event held in collaboration with GFL Environmental Inc., with volunteers assisting in waste diversion efforts. Public transit is encouraged.

With deep roots in local tradition and premium retail experiences, CF Chinook Centre remains the ultimate destination for community connection and seasonal celebration this summer. For full event details, programming schedules, centre hours, and to check out the Stampede Lookbook please visit shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-chinook-centre.

Media representatives are invited to attend. Specialized photo ops, general event footage, and live on-camera interviews with CF Chinook Centre leadership or participating volunteers can be arranged on-site. Please note: accessible parking for the media can be arranged in advance. To confirm attendance and schedule interviews, please RSVP to Shraddha Jaiswal at [email protected] in advance of the event.

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $26 billion, CF manages a portfolio of landmark properties across Canada.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

Media Contacts: Alanna Cobb, Cadillac Fairview, 647-242-2130, [email protected]; Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]