CF Market Mall welcomes back Calgarians in style and partners with Stampede Caravan Committee to host annual Stampede Breakfast on July 13th from 9am to 12pm

Calgarians safely welcomed to celebrate Stampede with traditional pancake breakfast experience and $60,000 in CF SHOP! Card giveaways

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CF Market Mall is pleased to welcome shoppers back to the centre safely and in style this summer. The shopping centre is once again partnering with the Stampede Caravan Committee to host its annual Stampede pancake breakfast on Tuesday, July 13th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, inviting Calgarians from near and far to join in celebrating the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

CF Market Mall's pancake breakfast is a beloved Calgary tradition where families from communities all over the city gather to celebrate the spirit of Stampede and bask in family-friendly fun. This year, CF Market Mall is tipping its hat to shoppers by welcoming each attendee with a complimentary $10 CF SHOP! card upon entry to the breakfast event, for a total of $60,000 in gift card giveaways.

Calgarians are invited to visit the property's East parking lot to participate in its pancake breakfast experience where CF Market Mall will provide guests with fresh pancakes and all the fixings to kick off the 2021 Stampede. To uphold the safety of all guests, the event will ensure physically distanced line-ups are enforced with clear markings throughout the event. Beyond the delicious pancakes, CF Market Mall is adding even more family-fun to the event by including a photo experience where guests are invited to capture their Stampede style.

Following the Stampede breakfast, guests are encouraged to visit CF Market Mall to complete their Stampede shopping needs. Throughout the 10-days of festivities, participating retailers will be offering exciting promotions, in-store experiences and one-of-a-kind products.

The shopping centre will also be hosting a gift card promotion in advance of its Stampede pancake breakfast on July 10 - 11, where the first 200 shoppers who spend $250 or more cumulatively at CF Market Mall on the same day will receive a complimentary $25 CF SHOP! card. To redeem this offer, guests must present receipts totalling $250 from CF Market Mall retailers to Guest Services on July 10 or 11.

What: CF Market Mall's Annual Stampede Breakfast



When: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

9 a.m. to 12pm. (Rain or shine)



Where: CF Market Mall

3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary AB

Located in the East parking lot



Who: Calgarians, volunteers, staff and sponsors



*Please note, photo, b-roll and interview opportunities will be available during the event. Accessible media parking can be arranged in advance of the breakfast. To confirm your attendance and interview, please RSVP to [email protected] in advance of the event

About CF Market Mall

Located in northwest Calgary at the corner of Shaganappi Trail, CF Market Mall is one of Calgary's most well-known retail shopping destinations for the past 50 years. Recognized for its enhanced level of comfort and convenience for the entire family, CF Market Mall features an extensive food court and children's play area. Its mix of over 200 shops and services includes Sporting Life, Hudson's Bay, Zara, Aritzia, Banana Republic, Toys R Us, The Disney Store and The Children's Place. CF Market Mall is owned and managed by The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited. For more information about CF Market Mall, visit, www.cfshops.com/market-mall.html .

