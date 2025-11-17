CF Market Mall Hosts "Winter Warm-Up" Featuring Massive Snow Show, Indoor Curling, and Olympic Athletes

Guests can experience professional ski and snowboard freestylers, test their skills at the Indoor Curling rink, and meet Canadian Olympic stars from November 20 to December 21

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - CF Market Mall is getting ready for winter with the launch of its Winter Warm-Up experiences, running from November 20 to December 21. The celebration brings the thrill of the slopes directly to Calgary with a lineup of high-energy and interactive winter elements. Highlights include an exciting outdoor Snow Stunt Show featuring professional freestyle skiers and riders, an indoor curling rink with expert instruction, and special meet and greets with Canadian Olympic stars. The mall's holiday décor will be enhanced with exciting, immersive winter displays for spectacular photo opportunities.

"This winter, we're introducing a full slate of fun, high-energy and entertaining experiences designed to bring the community together," said Paige O'Neill, General Manager, CF Market Mall. "From thrilling snow stunt shows featuring top notch freestyle skiers and riders to immersive indoor curling, our goal is to create memorable moments that truly capture and celebrate the vibrant Canadian winter spirit, both indoors and out."

Sunshine Village Brings Thrilling Snow Show to CF Market Mall

To kick off the winter season, CF Market Mall has partnered with Sunshine Village to host the thrilling Banff Sunshine Village Snow Stunt Show from December 6 and 7 .

This two-day event brings the intense action of the slopes directly to Calgary, featuring professional skiers and snowboarders performing incredible freestyle tricks and aerial stunts on a custom-built terrain park. The high-energy show will be located in the East Parking Lot, along Shaganappi Trail, offering a limited-time opportunity to witness world-class talent and high-impact action live and outdoors.

Interactive Winter Playground

The Canadian winter spirit continues inside with a variety of hands-on activities and exclusive experiences:

Indoor Curling with Curling Alberta : Bay Court will be transformed into a beautiful, photo-worthy winter playground featuring a miniature curling rink. Guests can learn the basics of curling with expert instruction and demos provided by Curling Alberta from Friday to Sunday and open rink play during the week, offering a fun, skill-building activity right inside the mall.

Bay Court will be transformed into a beautiful, photo-worthy winter playground featuring a miniature curling rink. Guests can learn the basics of curling with expert instruction and demos provided by Curling Alberta from Friday to Sunday and open rink play during the week, offering a fun, skill-building activity right inside the mall. Immersive Photo Moments: Capture unforgettable memories at two stunning, immersive photo displays. The Mountain Escape display, located in Bay Court, features a real-life Sunshine Village chairlift , snow-capped evergreen trees, and authentic ski equipment. Meanwhile, the Bobsled Thrill display, presented by WinSport , located near Alo Yoga, allows guests to pose inside a full-sized bobsled against a thrilling track backdrop. These displays add excitement and entertainment to complement the mall's traditional holiday décor.

Capture unforgettable memories at two stunning, immersive photo displays. The Mountain Escape display, located in Bay Court, features a real-life Sunshine Village chairlift , snow-capped evergreen trees, and authentic ski equipment. Meanwhile, the Bobsled Thrill display, presented by , located near Alo Yoga, allows guests to pose inside a full-sized bobsled against a thrilling track backdrop. These displays add excitement and entertainment to complement the mall's traditional holiday décor. Olympic Athlete Meet & Greets: As the official Home of Team Canada, CF Market Mall is also proud to partner with the Canadian Olympic Committee and welcome former Olympians and Calgary-natives, Cheryl Bernard and Brad Spence. Cheryl, a silver medalist in curling, will be available at the curling rink on November 25th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additionally, top Canadian alpine skier, Brad, is scheduled to appear at the Mountain Escape display on December 13th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. This will give guests the incredible chance to meet these inspiring individuals and take photos against an exciting backdrop.

The Winter Warm-Up experiences, including the thrilling snow stunt show and interactive curling, serve as the perfect complement to CF Market Mall's full holiday lineup. This season, guests can also enjoy traditional Santa visits, stunning immersive decor throughout the property, live musical performances, and much more.

Whether searching for unforgettable photo experiences, engaging family-friendly events, or the perfect gift this season, CF Market Mall is the ultimate destination for joy, connection, and magic.

For full holiday event details, booking links, and holiday hours, visit: shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday.

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $27 billion, CF manages approximately 30 million square feet of leasable space at 56 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

Media Contacts: Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]; Alanna Cobb, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected]