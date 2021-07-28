CF Market Mall celebrates 50 years in Calgary

Premium shopping centre commemorates anniversary milestone through in-property media event and local charitable donations

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - This year marks a major milestone year for CF Market Mall as it proudly rings in its 50th anniversary. As one of the city's most beloved, family-friendly shopping and entertainment destinations, CF Market Mall is known for its engaging in-property experiences, diverse retail portfolio and dynamic service offerings. To commemorate this remarkable occasion, CF Market Mall is hosting an in-property media event on August 4, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. where notable government officials including Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration and Ward Sutherland, City Councillor for Ward 1 will speak to the impact the shopping centre has had over the past 50 years in establishing a more lively community where Calgarians are proud to live, work, shop and play.

Cadillac Fairview is honouring its commitment to building vibrant communities by giving back to vital local charitable organizations, the Alberta Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta (RMHC Alberta) through a combined donation of $10,000. CF Market Mall is thrilled to donate $5,000 respectively to Alberta Children's Hospital and RMHC Alberta, as both are pivotal charities in providing family centred health care and support in Calgary. A cheque presentation for both charities will take place during the anniversary festivities.

CF Market Mall will be thanking the Calgary community as part of its anniversary celebration by hosting a cake kit giveaway from August 4 - 8. Guests are invited to receive a complimentary cake kit from long standing CF Market Mall tenant, Safeway, which includes cake mix, frosting, cake pan and candles – all the fixings to allow recipients to celebrate safely at home with loved ones. The cake kits will be available at CF Market Mall's Host Services while supplies last.

Cam Gresko, Vice President of Operations, Cadillac Fairview started his career with CF at the centre in 1999 and is quick to attribute the shopping centre's success to the support of its community: "We're proud to celebrate five decades of operation in the Calgary community. This year marks an incredible milestone for the centre and is a true testament to the strength and tenacity of our employees and our retail partners, as well as the steadfast support of our community. I've worked across a variety of departments including retail, leasing and operations - including a stint at Woodward's - and I've seen firsthand the remarkable evolution of the property, and in turn, the positive impact it has had and continues to have on the community. CF Market Mall has become a landmark destination for residents of northwest Calgary and I'm proud that the centre continues to play a pivotal role in the city's and community's growth."

CF Market Mall over the years

Since opening on August 4, 1971, CF Market Mall has undergone several renovations and upgrades to continue matching shoppers' expectations, as well as to evolve to meet ever changing consumer shopping preferences. The most notable property transformation took place in 2004, which included the addition of the South Wing, an underground parkade and an expanded food court – all upgrades that are reflective of today's property. In recent years, CF Market Mall has broadened its retail offering with the addition of Zara, HomeSense and Landmark Cinemas as well as beloved Canadian and Albertan retailers, Sporting Life, Mark's Well Worn (the same as Mark's Work Warehouse) and Poppy Barley. The centre which featured 70 stores on opening day now offers more than 220 stores and services.

"Since opening our doors 50 years ago, CF Market Mall has grown its position as a community shopping centre to a marquee destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in northwest Calgary and beyond," said Darren Milne, General Manager, CF Market Mall. "We've seen incredible growth over the past five decades – especially over the past five years – where we've welcomed premium retailers, witnessed the expansion of current tenants, introduced an unparalleled luxury entertainment experience with Landmark Cinemas and elevated our dining options with notable restaurants like The Keg. We're just getting started, and we cannot thank our community and team enough for their unwavering support in helping us build a more inclusive, sustainable and vibrant community that we are all so proud to be a part of."

Those who are interested in learning more about CF Market Mall and its rich history are encouraged to visit its website here where Cadillac Fairview has compiled a collection of key property milestones and interesting facts about the shopping centre since its opening on August 4, 1971.

Details on CF Market Mall's 50th anniversary celebration

What: CF Market Mall's 50th anniversary celebration



When: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

*Cheque presentations with Alberta Children's Hospital and RMHC Alberta will take place during this time.



Where: CF Market Mall: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB, T3A0E2

*The event will be held in-property at the shopping centre's Centre Court.



Who: Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

Ward Sutherland, City Councillor, Ward 1 Calgary

Darren Milne, General Manager, CF Market Mall

Sarah Heibein, RMHC Alberta Tawnia Butler, Alberta Children's Hospital

CF Market Mall shoppers and employees

*Please note, accessible media parking can be arranged in advance of the event. To confirm your attendance and interview, please RSVP to [email protected] in advance of the event.

