CF Lime Ridge Celebrates the Holiday Season with Frozen Fairways Outdoor Experience

Greater Hamilton area residents are invited to enjoy a magical and safe holiday mini-putt experience presented by Cadillac Fairview

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - This year, Cadillac Fairview is marking the holiday season by introducing a new tradition that is sure to liven up spirits. CF Lime Ridge is transforming a portion of its parking space to host Frozen Fairways, a newly imagined outdoor experience that combines two Canadian favourites: golf and hockey. Frozen Fairways will be featured for five days from Saturday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 23 leading into the most anticipated day of the season. Nearby residents are invited to take part in this complimentary holiday mini-putt experience that replaces a golf club and ball with a hockey stick and puck and features nine-holes, each with exciting Canadiana themes including beloved activities like hockey and curling, and cultural staples like icing fishing and sugar shacks.

In light of COVID-19, Cadillac Fairview is committed to abiding by regional health guidelines and keeping safety a priority for its community of guests and employees by integrating extensive health and safety measures in all of its holiday programming. As an outdoor event, the Frozen Fairways experience has enforced physical distancing measures, regular and frequent sanitation procedures and minimized contact wherever possible. Additionally, to limit the number of guests visiting the activation and to minimize crowding, the experience is only accessible to guests via online registration. Each reservation includes one round of mini putt at the Frozen Fairways for up to four people from the same household and groups will face off ten minutes apart. All guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice physical distancing on and off the course.

The Hamilton community is invited to participate in this limited-time holiday activity and bask in everything the season encompasses – community spirit, togetherness (from a safe distance), joyfulness and family fun – in a reimagined, safe and enjoyable way.

What: CF Frozen Fairways



Where: CF Lime Ridge

(In the parking lot, North West side)

Saturday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 23



Photo Op: Hamiltonians celebrate the holiday season at CF Lime Ridge's magical Frozen Fairways; imagery of Canadian-inspired Frozen Fairways mini-putt course

For more information, event hours and to make reservations beginning on December 8, https://www.cfshops.com/home/holiday-at-cf.html

