CF Chinook Centre hosts reimagined Stampede pancake breakfast with a drive-through pick-up experience

Calgarians safely welcomed to celebrate Stampede with live country music, family-friendly entertainment and DIY take-home pancake kits – all from the comfort of their vehicle

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - In true Stampede tradition, CF Chinook Centre will host a modified Stampede Breakfast on Saturday, July 10th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Over the past six decades, CF Chinook Centre's Stampede pancake breakfast has become a marquee tradition for the Calgary community, acting as a kick-off event for the 10-day Stampede festivities where it typically accommodates and serves more than 40,000 Calgarians. This year, to ensure the safety of its guests remains its highest priority, CF Chinook Centre is putting a new twist on an old tradition by inviting guests to pick up take-home pancake kits in a drive-through experience.

Calgarians are invited to visit the property's East parking lot to participate in its reimagined drive-through experience where CF Chinook Centre will provide guests with pancake mix and syrup kits – all the fixings needed to enjoy a delicious at-home breakfast. While waiting in their vehicles to receive their take-home pancake kits, guests can relish in the spirit of Stampede through a live country performance by country artist Cole Martin, in addition to dynamic entertainment by traditional square dancers and hoop dancers.

CF Chinook Centre will also be hosting a gift card promotion on July 10 - 11, where the first 200 shoppers who spend $250 or more at CF Chinook Centre on the same day will receive a complimentary $25 CF SHOP! card. To redeem this offer, shoppers must present receipts totaling $250 from CF Chinook Centre retailers to Guest Services on July 10 or 11.

Delivering on its commitment of building vibrant communities, CF Chinook Centre will present a donation to the Alberta Children's Hospital during the breakfast at 9 a.m. At this time, media will have the opportunity to interview Paige O'Neill, General Manager of CF Chinook Centre, and Melanie Sortland from the Alberta Children's Hospital, in addition to photo and camera opportunities to capture this signature event.

Breakfast goers and visitors are encouraged to visit CF Chinook Centre to complete their Stampede shopping needs. Throughout the 10-days of festivities, participating retailers will be offering exciting promotions, in-store experiences and one-of-a-kind products.

What: CF Chinook Centre's 61st Annual Stampede Breakfast – a drive-through pick-up experience



When: Saturday, July 10, 2021

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Rain or shine)

*Cheque presentation with Alberta Children's Hospital will be held at 9 a.m



Where: CF Chinook Centre: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary AB

Located in the East parking lot, on the front of Macleod Trail





To receive a Stampede pancake breakfast kit, guests will be required to enter the drive-through in their vehicles. Accessible parking for media can be arranged in advance



Who: Country artist Cole Martin with fiddlers and square and hoop dancers

Paige O'Neill, General Manager, CF Chinook Centre

Melanie Sortland from the Alberta Children's Hospital

Calgarians and visitors in their vehicles





*Please note, accessible media parking can be arranged in advance of the breakfast. To confirm your attendance and interview, please RSVP to [email protected] in advance of the event

About CF Chinook Centre

Stretching two full city blocks North from Glenmore Trail to 58th Ave and one city block west from MacLeod Trail, CF Chinook Centre is one of Calgary's most recognizable landmarks and has been the city's best-known retail shopping destination for over 60 years. With nearly 1.4 million square feet of top-quality retail shops, services and entertainment venues with a central, urban location serviced by the Calgary LRT, CF Chinook Centre is truly a city within a city. CF Chinook Centre is owned and managed by Cadillac Fairview. For more information about CF Chinook Centre, visit www.cfshops.com/chinook-centre.html .

