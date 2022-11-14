CF Chinook Centre Hosts Outdoor Frozen Fairways Experience from November 17-21

Calgarians are invited to enjoy a fun-filled holiday mini-putt activity presented by Cadillac Fairview featuring a special guest appearance by four-time Olympic Medalist in hockey Rebecca Johnston on November 17th

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is continuing with its traditions of spirited and engaging community experiences to deliver holiday cheer to Calgarians by transforming a portion of its parking lot into Frozen Fairways, an outdoor activity that merges two popular sports among Canadians: golf and hockey.

From November 17 to 21, Calgarians can take part in the holiday mini-putt experience at CF Chinook Centre that replaces a putter, greens and balls with a hockey stick and puck and artificial ice. Frozen Fairways features nine holes with exciting Canadian themes, including beloved activities like hockey and curling and cultural staples like ice fishing and sugar shacks. Participants can reserve their time slot by pre-booking online . Tickets are $5 each and are now on sale, with proceeds benefiting The Alberta's Children Hospital.

This year, CF Chinook Centre is teaming up with four-time Olympic Medalist in hockey Rebecca Johnston to ring in the festivities for a special meet and greet on November 17 from noon to 3 p.m.

What: CF Frozen Fairways



Where: CF Chinook Centre by Entrance 1

6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2H 0K8 When: Thursday, November 17 to Monday, November 21, 2022



Interview Opp: Interview with Rebecca Johnston, four-time Olympic medalist, hockey on November 17

Interview with Darren Milne, General Manager, CF Chinook Centre



Onsite Photo Opp: Calgarians celebrate the holiday season at CF Chinook Centre's magical

Frozen Fairways; imagery of Canadian-inspired Frozen Fairways mini-putt course.





Celebrity meet and greet with Canadian Rebecca Johnston (with her medals) on November 17 from noon to 3:00 p.m.





For more information, event hours, and to make reservations, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday .

