CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall to kick off Calgary Stampede with Iconic Pancake Breakfasts July 6 and July 11

Cadillac Fairview will once again welcome guests for live entertainment, CF SHOP! card promotions and traditional pancake breakfasts

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of the 2024 Calgary Stampede, CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall are excited to welcome guests to its time honoured Stampede Breakfasts. The festivities will kick off with CF Chinook Centre's Stampede Breakfast on July 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by CF Market Mall's Stampede Breakfast on July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Both events are a beloved Calgary tradition considered the premier kick-offs to the annual 10-day rodeo, exhibition, and festival. Visitors from communities all over the city gather at the CF Stampede Breakfasts to celebrate the spirit of the festival and enjoy family-friendly fun.

This year, the fun is super-sized with more programming planned during the events as well as following the kick-off breakfasts. Visitors to the CF Chinook Centre will enjoy day-of entertainment hosted by emcees Jodi Hughes, CTV Calgary weather anchor, and her father, retired newscaster Jimmy Hughes, and feature country duo Nice Horse on the main stage. Following the kick-off event, visitors to the property will also enjoy daily performances featuring local musical acts, line dancing and more.

In its mission to transform communities for a vibrant tomorrow, Cadillac Fairview (CF) has collaborated with Green Calgary and GFL & Hallmark Housekeeping Services to reduce and measure waste produced at each event and will offer composting for guests. CF has also committed to present a donation to its local charity partners at each event. At CF Chinook Centre, the charity partner is the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, and at CF Market Mall, the charity partner is the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To celebrate the Calgary Stampede, both properties will host a special CF SHOP! Card bonus offer from July 4 to 14 (while quantities last). Guests attending the breakfasts will have the opportunity to shop at the breakfast as well with a number of CF retailers participating in this year's Retail Market.

CF Chinook Centre 64th Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: Saturday, July 6, 2024 | 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (rain or shine)

| (rain or shine) *Interviews with CF Chinook Centre General Manager, Darren Milne are available in the lead-up and day of the breakfast

Who: City Councillor Kortney Penner - Ward 11, and MLA Diana Batten - Calgary -Acadia will be in attendance

City Councillor Kortney Penner - Ward 11, and MLA Diana Batten - -Acadia will be in attendance Where: CF Chinook Centre: 6455 Macleod Trail SW – along Macleod Trail between Uniqlo and Chapters parking lot.

CF Chinook Centre: 6455 Macleod Trail SW – along Macleod Trail between Uniqlo and Chapters parking lot. What: Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, drinks and all the fixings; plus, live music from Nice Horse , Drew Gregory , Nolan Compton , and Dusty Golden .

Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, drinks and all the fixings; plus, live music from , , , and . Media RSVP: [email protected]

CF Market Mall 55th Annual Stampede Caravan Breakfast

When: Tuesday, July 9, 2024 | 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (rain or shine)

| (rain or shine) Who: Councillor Sonya Sharp - Ward 1 will be in attendance

Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary – along Shaganappi Trail by The Keg parking lot

3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, – along Shaganappi Trail by The Keg parking lot What: Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, drinks and all the fixings; plus, live music courtesy of Stampede Caravan. Weekly entertainment at the property will include the Chinook Club Line Dancers and Indigenous Women's Dancers.

Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, drinks and all the fixings; plus, live music courtesy of Stampede Caravan. Weekly entertainment at the property will include the Chinook Club Line Dancers and Indigenous Women's Dancers. Media RSVP: [email protected]

*Please note that accessible media parking can be arranged in advance of the breakfast events. To confirm your attendance and interview, please RSVP with the contacts above in advance of the events.

With a state of Local Emergency currently in effect, we continue to follow guidance from the City of Calgary and the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) as this situation continues to evolve. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as things may be a little different this year.

For all other inquiries about the pancake breakfasts, including media interview inquiries, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 36 million square feet of leasable space at 69 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

Media Contact: Erin Chard, North Strategic, 905-806-2956, [email protected]