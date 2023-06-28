CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall Celebrate Calgary Stampede with Bigger Than Ever Annual Pancake Breakfasts!

Calgarians invited to enjoy pancake breakfasts, live entertainment, and Kiddie Corral,

along with CF SHOP! card giveaways

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of the 2023 Calgary Stampede, CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall are pleased to once again welcome guests to their annual Stampede Breakfasts. The festivities will kick off at CF Chinook Centre on July 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by CF Market Mall on July 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Both CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall's pancake breakfasts are a beloved Calgary tradition where visitors from communities all over the city gather to celebrate the spirit of Stampede and bask in family-friendly fun.

Calgarians can visit CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall to participate in the iconic pancake breakfast experiences to enjoy live entertainment along with fresh pancakes, sausages, and all the fixings. CF Chinook Centre's Main Stage will feature musical guests including Duane Steel and CF's very own Nolan Compton, and Kiddie Corral activations for the whole family to enjoy.

Delivering on its commitment of building vibrant communities, CF Chinook Centre will present a donation to the Alberta Children's Hospital during the breakfast as well as welcome various charitable organizations to participate at the Community fair on-site.

To celebrate the Calgary Stampede, both properties will host a special gift card promotion whereby attendees who spent $100 or more from July 8 to 11 will receive a complimentary $10 CF SHOP! Card (while quantities last). Guests attending the breakfasts will have the opportunity to shop at the breakfast as well with a number of CF retailers participating in this year's Retail Market.

CF Chinook Centre 63rd Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 | 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (rain or shine)

*Interviews with CF Chinook Centre General Manager, Darren Milne are available in the lead up and day of the breakfast

Where: CF Chinook Centre: 6455 Macleod Trail SW – along Macleod Trail by Chapters parking lot

What: Pancake breakfast with all of the fixings, live music including Duane Steel and CF's very own Nolan Compton , Kiddie Corral, Retail Market, Alberta Children's Hospital donation, Community Fair

CF Market Mall 52nd Annual Stampede Caravan Breakfast

When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (rain or shine)

Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary – along Shaganappi Trail by The Keg parking lot

What: Pancake breakfast with all of the fixings, visits from the Stampede Queen & Princesses, Rodeo cowboys, line dancers, and country music, Retail Market, Community Fair

*Please note that accessible media parking can be arranged in advance of the breakfast. To confirm your attendance and interview, please RSVP to [email protected] in advance of the event.

