CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 11, 2023 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders' meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

WITHHELD % of votes cast

WITHHELD Philip J. Scherman 151,175,391 99.17 % 1,272,104 0.83 % Spencer D. Armour III 145,810,267 95.65 % 6,637,228 4.35 % Stella Cosby 137,468,277 90.17 % 14,979,218 9.83 % Ian Hardacre 151,246,690 99.21 % 1,200,805 0.79 % John M. Hooks 134,988,998 88.55 % 17,458,497 11.45 % Kyle D. Kitagawa 150,725,934 98.87 % 1,721,561 1.13 % Edwin (Joseph) Wright 151,245,973 99.21 % 1,201,522 0.79 % Kenneth E. Zinger 150,938,208 99.01 % 1,509,287 0.99 %

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

For further information: Ken Zinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., 403-269-2800; Anthony Aulicino, Chief Financial Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp., 403-269-2800; Or by email at: [email protected]