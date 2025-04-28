CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION TO ITS INCREASED CREDIT FACILITY

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully entered into an amended and restated credit agreement dated April 28, 2025 (the "Amended and Restated Credit Agreement"), with respect to its syndicated and operating credit facilities (the "Credit Facility"). Led by the Bank of Nova Scotia as Agent and a syndicate including The Toronto-Dominion Bank, ATB Financial, Bank of Montreal, Wells Fargo Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank, and Business Development Bank of Canada, the total size of the increased Credit Facility is approximately C$ equivalent $550.0 million. The Credit Facility, which matures on November 24, 2028, is secured by substantially all of the Company's assets and includes customary terms, conditions and covenants.

"The upsized Credit Facility and improved terms are consistent with the increased size, scale and credit profile of CES. The new Credit Facility provides ample liquidity, optionality on return of capital opportunities, and flexibility to repay and refinance the Senior Notes on our own schedule, on suitable terms, over the coming years. We thank syndicate members for their strong participation in our upsized Credit Facility and for their ongoing partnership.", said Anthony Aulicino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Highlights of the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

Total facility size increased by $100.0 million , for an aggregate Credit Facility of approximately C$ equivalent $550.0 million , to maintain flexibility to repay the Company's Senior Notes;

, for an aggregate Credit Facility of approximately C$ equivalent , to maintain flexibility to repay the Company's Senior Notes; Upsized Canadian facility of $400.0 million , comprised of a $380.0 million syndicated revolving facility and a $20.0 million operating facility;

, comprised of a syndicated revolving facility and a operating facility; U.S. facility of US$110.0 million , comprised of a US$100.0 million syndicated revolving facility and a US$10.0 million operating facility; and

, comprised of a syndicated revolving facility and a operating facility; and Accordion feature of C$ equivalent $200.0 million , with the option to exercise on available capacity under either the Canadian or U.S. Facility.

A redacted copy of the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement will be available on CES' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, as adopted by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

