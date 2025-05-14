TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a Canada-wide class action on behalf Canadians who were implanted in Canada between May 31, 1999 and May 29, 2019 with certain models of breast implants supplied in Canada by Allergan PLC, Allergan Limited, Allergan, Inc., Allergan USA, Inc. and/or Allergan Inc. (the "Defendants"). The lawsuit is known as Kibalian et al. v. Allergan PLC et al. (Court File Not. CV-19-00620507-00CP).

The breast implants included in the Class Action are: Natrelle Saline-Filled Breast Implants (Textured); Natrelle 410 Truform Silicone-Filled Breast Implants; Natrelle Silicone-Filled Breast Implants (Biocell Round); Natrelle Inspira Truform 1 (Responsive) Breast Implants (Textured Shell); and Natrelle Inspira Truform 2 (Soft Touch) Breast Implants (Textured Shell) (collectively, the "Textured Breast Implants") and/or other silicone gel-filled breast implants supplied by the Defendants (the "Allergan Silicone Breast Implants").

The lawsuit alleges that several types of harm were caused by these breast implants, including Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large-Cell Lymphoma ("BIA-ALCL"), premature rupture and Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants ("ASIA")/Breast Implant Illness ("BII"). It is alleged that the defendants failed to warn Canadian patients adequately or at all about these risks and the Plaintiffs seek to recover damages from the Defendants on behalf of the Classes, including those who were implanted and/or their estates ("Primary Class Members") and their family members ("Family Class Members").

The Defendants deny the allegations in the Class Action. The Defendants state that the breast implants are not defective and did not cause any of the harms alleged in the Class Action. Further, the Defendants state that they properly disclosed warnings and relevant information about any potential risks that were consistent with the state of medical knowledge at all times. The Court has not yet ruled on the merits of the Class Action.

If you were implanted with one of these Allergan breast implants during the Class Period, your rights might be affected by this lawsuit. If you wish to remain in the Class Action, you do not need to take any further action at this time, but if you wish to exclude yourself from the lawsuit, you will need to opt out by delivering an Opt-Out Form by June 30, 2025 via mail, courier, fax or e-mail to the Notice Administrator, Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc. at the address below:

Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc.

Attention: Allergan Breast Implant Class Action Administrator

PO Box 507 STN B

Ottawa, ON K1P 5P6

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-888-870-0704

Fax: 1-866-262-0816

Instructions for opting out and additional information about the Class Action can be found at the Allergan Breast Implant Class Action website at: www.allerganbreastimplants.ca.

Class Counsel can be reached at the respective contact information provided below:

Rochon Genova

900-121 Richmond St. W.

Toronto ON M5H 2K1

Telephone: 1-866-881-2292

www.rochongenova.com Thomson Rogers LLP

3100-390 Bay St.

Toronto ON M5H 1W2

Telephone: 1-888-223-0448

www.trlaw.com Rice Harbut Elliott LLP

820-980 Howe Street

Vancouver BC V6Z 0C8

Telephone: 1-604-682-3771

www.rhelaw.com





Merchant Law Group

100-2401 Saskatchewan Drive

Regina SK S4P 4H8

Telephone: 1-877-359-7777

www.merchantlaw.com





Class Counsel for the Quebec class action (S.C.M. file no: 500-06-000966-198) which was suspended until final judgment is rendered in this Class Action are:

Mtre Joey Zukran

LPC Avocat Inc.

801- 276 Saint-Jacques St.

Montreal QC H2Y 1N3

Telephone: (514) 379-1572

Email: [email protected]

www.lpclex.com/breastimplants Mtre Joel Banon

Tiger Banon Inc

716-1010, Sherbrooke West

Montreal QC H3A 2R7

Telephone: (514) 284-8401 ext. 103

Email: [email protected]

www.tigerbanon.com

Please do not contact the court with inquiries about the class actions or settlement. All inquiries should be directed to Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc., or to Class Counsel.

