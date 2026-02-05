CertaPro Painters® Recognizes Franchise Owners Leading in Quality and Service

North America's Most Referred Painting Company® Announces Award Winners During Annual Leadership Conference

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- CertaPro Painters® has named the winners of its annual awards, recognizing franchise owners who deliver dependable, high-quality painting services in their local markets. The awards highlight the owners and teams known for consistent work, positive customer experiences, and profitable growth across residential and commercial projects.

Winner of the 2025 CertaCup

CertaPro Painters® celebrates franchisees whose teamwork, culture, and dedication create standout customer experiences. Aaron and Michelle Lewis, owners of CertaPro Painters® of Northwest Arkansas, are presented with the CertaCup.

This year, Aaron and Michelle Lewis, owners of CertaPro Painters® of Northwest Arkansas, won CertaPro's most prestigious award, the CertaCup. They stood out among more than 330 CertaPro Painters® businesses across North America and were honored in January at the annual conference in Orlando.

As the Lewises enter their 20th year in business, they continue to adapt to industry changes and lead company-wide initiatives that benefit all franchise owners. During their time with CertaPro, they have played an integral role in launching leadership models, such as CertaHealth, which helps businesses operate more efficiently by building cohesive leadership teams. They were also at the forefront of introducing and presenting new technology solutions for the franchise body to use.

"All of our success this year was a true team effort," said Aaron. "Everyone showed up, took ownership of their role, and stayed focused on delivering the quality and experience we promise our customers." Michelle added, "I'm incredibly proud of the culture we've built and the people who make this business what it is."

CertaCup Finalists

The following CertaCup finalists were also celebrated for their outstanding achievements:

Top Residential and Commercial Painters

Additionally, CertaPro recognized its top two residential and commercial painters and painting teams.

Residential Painter and Painting Team

Jim Kmiec, CertaPro Painters® of Fox Valley North, IL: With over 20 years of experience at CertaPro, Jim is often requested by customers by name. "He has left a mark of excellence on the painting industry," says franchise owner Kevin Holmberg.

Juan Quijada, CertaPro Painters® of Columbus: Quijada's team has previously won this award. In 2025, he and his team produced over $1 million in completed jobs.

Commercial Painter and Painting Team

Oscar Santamaria, CertaPro Painters® of Rhode Island: Oscar has been working with CertaPro since 2002. "He's a highly skilled professional who always rises to a challenge," says franchise owner Earl Gelineau.

RNG Painting Robert Garcia, CertaPro Painters® of Austin, TX: Robert and his team of five are a multi-talented crew who are capable of completing large-scale projects on time and budget.

"The franchise owners and painting teams we're recognizing this year raise the bar for our entire organization," said CertaPro Painters® President and CEO Mike Stone. "Their leadership, commitment to their work and communities, and professionalism are what continue to move our brand forward."

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through 445 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

