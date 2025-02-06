CertaPro Painters® to Expand Painting Expertise in Northern California

Franchise Organization Announces its Fourth Strategic Joint-Venture

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, has acquired a majority interest in CertaPro Painters® of San Francisco as the fourth company-owned operation. George Irving, owner and general manager of CertaPro Painters of San Francisco since 2002, will oversee the day-to-day operations.

"Our goal is to drive significant growth and solidify our position as the leading brand in the painting industry both in the San Francisco area and throughout North America," says Mike Stone, president and CEO of CertaPro Painters®. "This partnership enables us to reach more customers, attract exceptional talent, and strengthen franchise profitability. George has a proven history of delivering extraordinary customer experiences and a deep understanding of the local market. We are thrilled to support this business as it expands its reach and impact."

CertaPro Painters simplifies the painting process, offering convenient solutions for both homeowners and business owners. With expertise in residential and commercial projects, including interior and exterior painting, the brand follows established procedures from paint selection to final inspection.

"This is an exciting new chapter for CertaPro Painters of San Francisco and the communities we serve," says Irving. "As a 30-year veteran of CertaPro, with over 20 years of delivering extraordinary craftsmanship and personalized service in the San Francisco Bay Area, I am proud to continue meeting the needs of our residential and commercial clients. Our team's talent and dedication to quality and customer satisfaction remain at the heart of our success and with the expanded resources of CertaPro Painters, LTD., we are better equipped than ever to exceed expectations."

For more information about CertaPro Painters® of San Francisco and their services, please visit CertaPro.com/SanFrancisco.

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through 485 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

