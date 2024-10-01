CertaPro Painters® Launches Sixth Paint it Pink Campaign: Over Half a Million Raised for Breast Cancer Research

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, is launching its Paint it Pink campaign for the sixth consecutive year in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and Breast Cancer Canada to help raise money in support of breast cancer research. Since 2019, CertaPro's Paint it Pink has raised $555,000, which equates to approximately 11,000 hours of BCRF research.

CertaPro Painters franchisees that participate in Paint it Pink will donate a percentage of every painting project completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. Local businesses and CertaPro corporate team members also participate in fundraising events. CertaPro aims to increase its donations every year, with a goal of achieving $160,000 during the months of October and November 2024. All donations will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in the U.S. and Breast Cancer Canada. If CertaPro reaches its 2024 funding goal, its Paint it Pink campaign will support roughly 3,200 hours of research for BCRF or the equivalent of 64 patients' enrollment in a BCRF-supported clinical trial.

"The idea for Paint it Pink originated from a CertaPro franchisee who lost his wife to breast cancer and asked how our company could spread awareness and support the cause," said Mike Stone, president & CEO of CertaPro Painters. "As a company, we strongly believe in helping those in need, supporting our employees and franchisees, and serving the local communities where we live. Our Paint it Pink initiative is incredibly important to us as it gives us the opportunity to live our core values and allows us to help pay it forward by supporting BCRF's mission of achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer."

CertaPro's Paint it Pink campaign will consist of several initiatives this year, including:

A Paint it Pink social media campaign will go coast to coast this year and have fun "painting" recognizable North American landmarks pink, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Times Square, the CN Tower and more! Follow us @certapro!

Participating franchisees will have a dedicated Paint it Pink page on their local CertaPro website with links to important resources and how to get involved.

Many CertaPro franchisees connect with neighboring businesses to raise awareness by painting them pink during the campaign or partner to host local fundraising events such as a 5K run or picnic.

CertaPro's corporate team gets involved by participating in a step challenge whereby all donations go to Paint it Pink. Team members donate to participate in the step challenge, and if the goal is met, CertaPro will contribute up to $4,500 in addition to stepping efforts.

Anyone can get involved in Paint it Pink by making a donation to support breast cancer research. Whether you're a business, community member, or individual looking to make a difference, your contribution can help bring us one step closer to a cure.

For more information or to donate to Paint it Pink, visit https://certapro.com/paint-it-pink.

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services, through 485 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

