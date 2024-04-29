CertaPro Painters® to Deliver Exceptional Painting Expertise in Melbourne, Florida

Franchise Organization Announces its Third Strategic Joint-Venture

AUDUBON, Pa., April 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, has opened a Company-Owned Business in Melbourne, Florida. John Limburg, who has been with CertaPro Painters since 2016, will operate the startup.

"We are committed to aggressive growth and positioning ourselves as the market leader in the painting industry both in Florida and across North America," said CertaPro Painters President and CEO Mike Stone. "This new business location allows us to serve more customers, attract top talent, engage with and give back to a thriving community. John is well-versed in our CertaPro Painters core values, and we know he is an ideal candidate for this new venture."

This new location allows us to serve more customers, attract top talent, and give back to a thriving community. Post this

CertaPro Painters makes painting services easier and more convenient for homeowners and business owners alike. Offering both residential and commercial, interior and exterior services, the brand operates through proven processes, from paint selection to final inspection. The new location in Melbourne is part of driving the expansion of CertaPro Painters' reach across North America.

"Owning and operating CertaPro Painters of Melbourne is an exciting next step in my career with the brand," said John Limburg. "For the past few years, I have been dedicated to helping our franchisees deliver extraordinary experiences in their markets, and I look forward to using this experience to continue elevating our reputation for excellence in the painting industry and serving the Melbourne community."

For more information about CertaPro Painters® of Melbourne, Florida and their services, please visit https://certapro.com/melbourne.

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services, through more than 450 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

SOURCE CertaPro Painters®

For further information: Lindsey Champagne, Director, PR & Communications, CertaPro Painters, [email protected]