Cerrado Gold Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Brennan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chairman of Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado" or the "Company") (TSXV: CERT), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group welcomes Cerrado Gold to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:CERT)

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto based growing precious metals mining and exploration company building a portfolio of assets in South America. The Company's 100% owned Minera Don Nicolas Project, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina, is a newly producing gold and silver mine with significant optimization, expansion, and exploration potential. The Company is also focused on exploration at its 100% owned Monte do Carmo gold Project in Tocantins State, Brazil expanding on the high-grade mineral resource base through extensive exploration in 2021. For more information visit: https://www.cerradogold.com/

