Cerrado Gold Virtually Closes The Market
May 07, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Brennan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chairman of Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado" or the "Company") (TSXV: CERT), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Cerrado Gold is a Toronto based growing precious metals mining and exploration company building a portfolio of assets in South America. The Company's 100% owned Minera Don Nicolas Project, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina, is a newly producing gold and silver mine with significant optimization, expansion, and exploration potential. The Company is also focused on exploration at its 100% owned Monte do Carmo gold Project in Tocantins State, Brazil expanding on the high-grade mineral resource base through extensive exploration in 2021. For more information visit: https://www.cerradogold.com/
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman, Tel: +1-647-796-0023, [email protected]; Nicholas Campbell, CFA, Director, Corporate Development, Tel.: +1-905-630-0148, [email protected]
Share this article