Innovative partnership will collect and share Indigenous-centred energy data on Saskatchewan treaty lands

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (SFNNRCOE). This partnership will share energy information relevant to Indigenous Peoples as part of the CER's commitment to advancing Reconciliation.

The jointly developed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will create opportunities for cooperation and collaboration to develop CER energy information products informed by Indigenous knowledge and expertise from the SFNNRCOE. Part of this includes the co-development of an energy data project. The project will share data and information on energy production on Saskatchewan Treaty lands to help inform conversations about natural resource development.

The MOU establishes a framework to enhance the involvement of Indigenous Peoples in how the CER develops products for its Energy Information program. It will incorporate Indigenous knowledge and world views to increase the CER's ability to create and share energy information relevant to Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"It is through valuable, collaborative initiatives such as this that we gain a deeper understanding of perspectives and approaches to important data sets. It also allows First Nations people to play a meaningful role in not only educating and understanding but also in the planning and development of critical infrastructure in our Treaty Territories throughout Prairie Canada."

Sheldon Wuttunee

CEO

SFNNRCOE



"This is a great example of a positive partnership, particularly when government and First Nations work together on initiatives that are inclusive of First Nations. We need to become involved in all sectors, and it needs to be from the beginning. The CER and SFNNRCOE partnership exemplifies the innovation and great things that can be achieved if there is the will to work together. I'm proud to endorse this MOU and look forward to the benefits for the First Nations in this province."

Heather Bear

Vice Chief

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations



"This MOU allows us to gain a deeper understanding of the traditions and culture of Indigenous Peoples and acknowledges Saskatchewan First Nations' strong connection to their land. This partnership will deepen our meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities in how we share energy information by transforming the way we work. I'm excited for this opportunity to partner with the SFNNRCOE and look forward to what we will achieve."

Gitane De Silva

CEO

Canada Energy Regulator

Associated Links

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you, visit us online or connect on social media .

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Energy Regulator, Email: [email protected]