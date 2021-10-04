Cepheid is the global company behind GeneXpert® Systems and Xpert® tests that deliver fast, accurate, and reliable real-time PCR test results. These systems are already in use across Canada, in many community hospitals, clinics, and at the Public Health Agency of Canada's National Microbiology Lab. With the launch of direct commercial operations in Canada, Cepheid plans to strengthen its partnership with Canadian healthcare leaders.

Cepheid has the largest installed base of any PCR-based molecular platform, with over 35,000 GeneXpert Systems installed globally. The growing Xpert® test menu spans multiple clinical applications, including SARS-CoV-2, healthcare-associated infections, sexual health, critical infectious diseases, virology, and oncology.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our offices in Markham, Ontario, to support current and new customers across Canada," said Irfaan Remtulla, Vice President of Canada Commercial Operations for Cepheid. "We are proud to deliver innovative solutions to help Canadian communities, from small medical clinics to high-volume reference laboratories and hospitals, to access the speed and accuracy of molecular diagnostics."

Visit https://www.cepheid.com/en_CA (English) or https://www.cepheid.com/fr_CA (French) for more information.

About Cepheid

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company. Cepheid is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the company's solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated molecular diagnostic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases. Through its strong molecular biology capabilities, the company is focusing on those applications where accurate, rapid, and actionable test results are needed most, such as managing infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

About the GeneXpert System – Reference Lab-Quality Testing Anywhere

The GeneXpert System was built for simple, reference lab-quality PCR testing – on location at medical centers and hospitals or closer to patients in health clinics and nursing homes. At the core of every system is the module (testing bay), where a self-contained, single-use test cartridge is inserted to perform automated nucleic acid extraction, PCR amplification, and detection. The platform is uniquely scalable to meet the needs of any clinical environment. Smaller GeneXpert Systems are configured with 2 or 4 modules and can run up to four different tests simultaneously in a compact space. The largest GeneXpert System is configured with up to 80 modules – meaning as many as 80 tests can run independently at any given time with a high-throughput capacity of about 2,000 tests per day*. All use the same patented test cartridge technology and provide fast, actionable results across a broad menu of diagnostic tests.

*Cepheid internal study based on 30-minute test results.

