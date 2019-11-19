Centric Health Corporation Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Centric Health Corporation (CHH), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 10 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Centric Health Corporation is a provider of comprehensive Specialty Pharmacy services and solutions to seniors. Centric Health operates a large national network of pharmacy fulfilment centres that deliver solutions for the supply of chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. The company serves more than 31,000 residents in over 460 seniors communities (long-term care, retirement homes, and assisted living facilities) across Canada. Centric Health Corporation commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on September 1, 2009.