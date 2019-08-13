Centre Rockland pleased to welcome IGA

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Centre Rockland announced earlier today the upcoming arrival of IGA. The grocery store will move into a 35,000-square-foot space located just below La Cuisine, Rockland's revamped food destination. The new IGA is scheduled to make its debut in spring 2020.

Since its opening in fall 2018, La Cuisine has proven to be very popular with the public. "Consumers have shown us how much they enjoy shopping, dining and having fun all under the same roof," said Marie-Andrée Boutin, Executive Vice President, Retail and Development. "Adding IGA to the Rockland roster is a natural initiative that lets us offer our customers a renewed experience, enhance our retail mix and continue our redevelopment efforts."



Sobeys is a Canadian food retailer, proud to work with its merchants to create projects that meet the needs of our customers and our communities. Bringing IGA to Centre Rockland will give consumers the opportunity to purchase high-quality products and a full range of services and especially, take advantage of a total food shopping experience.

Rockland, owned and managed by Cominar, is the prime destination in Montreal's shopping landscape. Rockland offers the best in Montreal in terms of fashion with its 160 boutiques including several prestigious brands, including Marie Saint Pierre, Judith & Charles, Michael Kors, Stuart Weitzman, Massimo Dutti and, exclusively in Canada, Karen Millen. The best of gastronomy with a state-of-the-art food hall that offers several innovative and local concepts. A redefined customer experience with styling services, shopping with a nanny, gift wrapping and more. A harmonious contrast between contemporary design and noble materials, benefiting both from an exceptional reputation and a privileged geographical location, Rockland offers visitors an elegant, bright and welcoming environment. A leader in environmentally responsible management, Rockland holds the BOMA BEST Platinum (Level 4) as well as the ICI ON RECYCLE Level 3 Gold Performance certification.

