Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation invests over $3 million to accelerate development of new healthcare innovations for seniors and those living with dementia

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, announced today an investment of more than $3 million in funding to support the development and validation testing of 64 new innovations aimed at improving the quality of life for seniors, people living with dementia, and their caregivers.

The funding is being leveraged through CABHI's Spark Program, which aims to foster innovations from point-of-care healthcare workers who have grassroots ideas they want to develop into real-world applications to support Canada's aging population.

Nearly every province and territory is represented in this cohort of innovation projects, underlining the geographic breadth of CABHI's impact on the Canadian seniors' care landscape. Projects are already underway, and will continue to make advancements over the coming year.

Among the funded innovations:

A driving simulator that prolongs driver independence in the early stages of dementia

An app enabling seniors and their families to locate companions and residential care facilities with compatible cultural perspectives

An exercise program that improves access to rehabilitation for residents in long-term care

A community-driven and Elder-led health and wellness program for Indigenous seniors

View the list of CABHI-funded projects.

Sherry Law is a researcher who works directly with seniors at York Care Centre in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Her project, which will develop a virtual reality-based falls prevention program for long term care residents, is one of the new Spark Program innovations. This is the second time Law's work has been supported by CABHI.

"CABHI empowers healthcare workers to improve the lives of seniors, and provides them with the tools needed to succeed," Law says. "CABHI's holistic approach to supporting the development of their innovators as leaders and entrepreneurs is an amazing value add to both the Canadian healthcare system and commercial market."

"Enabling seniors to live longer in the community, where they want to be, is another way we can improve the lives of Ontarians and help end hallway health care," says Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and MPP Eglinton-Lawrence. "Our government is pleased to work with all of our partners to find sustainable ways of delivering high quality care for our seniors."

"CABHI's programs and services fill a critical need across the healthcare sector in Ontario, across Canada, and around the world," says Dr. Allison Sekuler, Managing Director of CABHI, Sandra A. Rotman Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience, and Vice-President of Research at Baycrest.

"Our work together with innovators and our healthcare partners makes a genuine difference, enhancing the lives of older adults at risk for and living with dementia, and their caregivers. CABHI-supported solutions improve health, increase the effectiveness and efficiency of our healthcare systems, and grow Canadian innovation," added Sekuler.

CABHI gratefully acknowledges the support of its funders, the Government of Canada through the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and the Baycrest Foundation.

For more information on the Spark Program, visit www.cabhi.com.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI)

A Toronto-based solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of new ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of health care, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

SOURCE Baycrest

For further information: Media Contacts: Rebecca Ihilchik, Senior Communications Specialist, CABHI, 647-208-4095, rihilchik@cabhi.com; Michelle Petch Gotuzzo, Senior Communications Advisor, Baycrest, 416-785-2500 ext. 6932, mpetchgotuzzo@baycrest.org