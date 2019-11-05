Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation and Memorial University to collaborate in advancing aging and brain health innovations in Newfoundland and Labrador

CORNER BROOK, NL, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, and Memorial University of Newfoundland's Aging Research Centre-Newfoundland and Labrador (ARC-NL) announced today a new partnership to advance the development and testing of aging and brain health innovations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one of the most rapidly aging populations and one of the highest proportions of older adults in Canada.1 The collaboration aims to accelerate innovations that will improve the lives of older adults living in Newfoundland and Labrador by bringing together CABHI's expertise in testing and validating solutions in seniors' care, and ARC-NL's excellence in research on late life issues, through joint programs and initiatives.

The collaboration builds on CABHI's strong network of provincial partnerships across Canada. By accelerating aging and brain health innovations developed by researchers, point of care workers, industry, and seniors' care providers, CABHI fills a critical need in the national effort to help ease the challenges of dementia – one of the most urgent public health challenges faced by a society living longer than ever before.

"CABHI is proud to support promising aging and brain health innovations from coast to coast, through our ever-growing network of provincial partnerships," said Dr. Allison Sekuler, Managing Director of CABHI, Sandra A. Rotman Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience, and Vice-President of Research at Baycrest. "Our partnership with ARC-NL will help expand our reach and impact, ensuring we're able to enhance the lives of older adults, their families, and caregivers in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The ARC-NL collaboration is CABHI's first formal foray into Newfoundland and Labrador.

"This partnership directly supports ARC-NL's mandate to foster collaboration between Memorial University's experts and those of like-minded organizations to contribute to a network of researchers in our province and beyond," said Dr. Veronica Hutchings, Director, ARC-NL. "We're so pleased that CABHI is committing to helping us build capacity around commercialization, knowledge mobilization, and engagement with older adults. We look forward to all the possibilities this new relationship holds for us and the seniors of Newfoundland and Labrador."

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI)

A Toronto-based solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of new ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of health care, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

About the Aging Research Centre – Newfoundland and Labrador (ARC-NL)

The Aging Research Centre-Newfoundland and Labrador (ARC-NL) was established in 2018 as a pilot centre to facilitate partnerships and catalyze new research initiatives in the area of aging in the province and in small-town, rural and remote communities more broadly. ARC-NL's researchers and knowledge mobilizers strive to inform decision-making and service provision by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and other health-related organizations.

