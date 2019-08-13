Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation accelerates development and testing of new Quebec-based healthcare innovations for older adults

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, in collaboration with four academic centres in Quebec, announced support for the validation testing of two new healthcare innovations for older adults, specifically for those living with dementia.

The innovations received support through CABHI's Quebec Researcher-Clinician Partnership Program (QRCP2), in partnership with four Quebec-based academic centres: the RUIS McGill Centre of Excellence on Longevity (CIUSSS West-Central Montreal), Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal (CIUSSS du Centre-Sud de l'Île-de-Montréal), Centre de recherche sur le vieillissement (CIUSSS Estrie-CHUS), and Centre d'excellence sur le vieillissement (CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale).

QRCP2 supports teams of clinicians and researchers collaborating to refine, test, validate and disseminate innovations at an advanced stage of development. Funded projects evaluate the application and impact of the innovation in real-world seniors' care settings, going beyond lab tests and other tightly controlled test environments.

The supported innovations are:

e.Space – a digital platform that aims to promote brain health in older adults through evidence-based cognitive and behavioural strategies focused on memory, sleep, mental health, nutrition and communication





OPUS-AP – a best practices program in long-term care centres focusing on the appropriate use of antipsychotics in older adults living with dementia or major neurocognitive disorders

"CABHI's programs and services empower innovators to venture beyond the lab and test their solutions in real-world settings," said Dr. Allison Sekuler, Managing Director for CABHI, Sandra A. Rotman Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience, and Vice-President of Research at Baycrest. "Through CABHI's strong network of provincial partnerships, we fund projects from coast to coast – getting much-needed innovations into the hands of folks who require them across the country. We're looking forward to seeing these projects make a real difference in the lives of older adults, their families and their caregivers in Quebec."

"The partnership with CABHI and the four Quebec-based academic centres has helped to accelerate the pace of innovation in our province and beyond. Through the QRCP2, two teams of researchers and clinicians in Quebec are given an opportunity to test, validate and refine their innovations for the benefit of the aging population," said Dr. Olivier Beauchet, Director of the RUIS McGill Centre of Excellence on Longevity, Geriatrician at the Jewish General Hospital, Professor at McGill University and the Joseph Kaufmann Chair in Geriatric Medicine.

