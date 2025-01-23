This newly reimagined food court promises a unique, welcoming, and warm dining experience. Visitors will enjoy a diverse selection of food concepts, blending well-known brands with new-to-Canada eateries, positioning the Centre Eaton de Montréal as a must-visit destination for casual dining. Located at the tunnel level, this area will also undergo a major rejuvenation.

"By reimagining the Centre Eaton de Montréal food court, we are stimulating the customer experience and strengthening its role as a key destination in the city's commercial and cultural landscape. This project represents a new phase in our plan to invest in our Québec flagship properties and enhance the urban experience at the heart of the city," said Annie Houle, Managing Director, Real Estate – Canada, CDPQ/Ivanhoé Cambridge.

A Reimagined and Sustainable Space

The new food court will enhance the customer experience and showcase Montréal's cultural and urban identity through innovative and sustainable design. The space will be designed to encourage meal breaks, and gatherings among colleagues, friends, or families, offering an environment that is both welcoming and stimulating. A strategic three-phase rollout will allow current retailers to continue operating during the renovations, ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted customer experience.

The project will be managed by the commercial real estate and investment management firm, JLL. "The revitalization of the Centre Eaton de Montréal food court illustrates the dynamic evolution of our downtown commercial real estate landscape and redefines the standards of excellence. Projects of this scale require deep expertise in property management and commercial development—areas in which JLL has been a leader for many years," explained Johanne Marcotte, Executive Vice President, Portfolio Management, Retail at JLL.

ABOUT CENTRE EATON DE MONTRÉAL

Located in the heart of Montreal on Sainte-Catherine Street, the Montreal Eaton Centre boasts the largest retail offering in downtown Montreal. As a gateway to the underground city with direct access to McGill metro station, the Centre welcomes nearly 30 million visitors annually. It features renowned retailers, including Canada's only Time Out Market, as well as Montreal's first Uniqlo and Décathlon, along with Sephora, Samsung, B2, Boss, Nike, Old Navy, Levi's, and Aritzia. With nearly 125 shops and restaurants, the Centre Eaton de Montréal is an essential shopping destination.

ABOUT IVANHOÉ CAMBRIDGE

Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate portfolio of CDPQ, manages CAD 77 billion in assets. Through strategic alliances, it has established a global presence, holding interests in over 1,500 properties across the logistics, residential, office, and retail sectors.

As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, CDPQ works alongside its partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. CDPQ is active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2024, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 452 billion.

For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com / cdpq.com

ABOUT JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 111,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

SOURCE Le Centre Eaton de Montréal

