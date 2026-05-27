News provided byThe Feldman Agency Inc.
May 27, 2026, 12:53 ET
General Tickets On Sale Next Monday, June 1 at 10 AM ET
TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec will host the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 26. The event will air live in the United States on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view and outside the United States around the world on MyAEW.com.
Tickets for AEW Redemption will go on sale next Monday, June 1 at 10AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.ca. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.
Additional information regarding AEW Redemption will be announced in the near future.
About AEW
Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.
SOURCE The Feldman Agency Inc.
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