General Tickets On Sale Next Monday, June 1 at 10 AM ET

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec will host the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 26. The event will air live in the United States on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view and outside the United States around the world on MyAEW.com.

Tickets for AEW Redemption will go on sale next Monday, June 1 at 10AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.ca. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

AEW Redemption (CNW Group/The Feldman Agency Inc.)

Additional information regarding AEW Redemption will be announced in the near future.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

SOURCE The Feldman Agency Inc.

Media contacts information: Adam Hopkins [email protected] and Jessie Silverstein [email protected]