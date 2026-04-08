MONTREAL, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal has launched its 2026 campaign by announcing its campaign co-chairs. Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer of PSP Investments, and Éric Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Énergir, will join forces to help workplaces mobilize for Centraide's cause. They will jointly oversee a campaign cabinet of nearly thirty leaders, whose goal is to support a vast network of community agencies that provide services in Montreal, in Laval, and on the South Shore.

The cabinet members will help turn the Centraide campaign into a true movement that spans organizations in key socioeconomic sectors. Their involvement is crucial, as workplaces provide nearly 75% of the funds raised every year. These donations let Centraide support nearly 375 community agencies that help one in five people in a vulnerable situation in Greater Montreal. While demand for services is exploding--particularly in the areas of food insecurity, housing, and homelessness--every contribution counts to meet urgent needs and tackle the root causes of poverty through a focus on lasting change.

"Centraide motivates so many people to get involved in the fight against poverty and social exclusion," said Tasha Lackman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "When we come together and centre humanity in everything we do, we can alleviate the impacts of poverty and build a more supportive Greater Montreal."

"In uncertain times, the strength of our communities becomes even more important," said Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer of PSP Investments. "Centraide of Greater Montreal is a vital force in strengthening our city's resilience, now and for the long term."

"Centraide's strength comes from its deep connection to the community, its consistent support for local organizations, and its commitment to addressing both the effects and root causes of hardship," said Éric Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Énergir. "I am excited to co-chair this campaign, which is more important than ever in strengthening the social fabric that we all rely on."

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of social change, Centraide of Greater Montreal helps everyone take action together for an inclusive Greater Montreal without poverty. This public foundation supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of people in a situation of vulnerability in collaboration with local residents and the community, business, institution and philanthropic sectors. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

Information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514-437-3672, [email protected]