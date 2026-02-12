MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - While needs have exploded, the community has responded with an outpouring of generosity, as Centraide of Greater Montreal announced today that it raised $72.5 million during its 2025 campaign that will go to support nearly 375 community agencies that help one in five people in Montreal, in Laval, and on the South Shore. This contribution made up of individual and corporate donations will strengthen support for people in a situation of poverty and social exclusion. It will also help the community sector cope with intensifying requests for assistance, particularly due to the rising cost of living.

The co-chairs of Centraide of Greater Montreal's 2025 campaign--Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat, and Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Caisse--have lauded this year's efforts: "I thank everyone who gave one hundred percent of themselves to the annual campaign," said Annick Guérard. "We were backed by the essential work of volunteers from a committed campaign cabinet. None of this would have been possible without everyone's involvement."

"Current conditions make it difficult for many people, and every Centraide of Greater Montreal campaign is important. But I believe that this campaign was more important than ever because needs are growing, which is why we set an ambitious goal," added Charles Emond. "What I found encouraging is the power of the collective momentum propelled by businesses, young professionals, volunteers and the Centraide team. The 2025 campaign reached new heights, proving what we can accomplish together to make a real difference."

"This exceptional support from volunteers, workplaces, and donors is a powerful expression of the solidarity that unites Greater Montreal," said Julie Gagné, Vice President – Marketing and Technology, and Interim President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "As requests for assistance have ballooned across the territory, it is reassuring to see that generosity has not deflated. We deeply thank Charles Emond and Annick Guérard for their steadfast support, determination, and commitment."

Solidaires awards in honour of social commitment

As part of the announcement of its campaign results, Centraide presented 25 Solidaires Awards recognizing the social commitment of volunteers, companies, organizations, unions, and community agencies.

The winners are:

Solidaires to Community Agencies:

Social Relevance: Plein Milieu for the "Plein Milieu se loge" project

Plein Milieu for the "Plein Milieu se loge" project Social Transformation: Centre communautaire Radisson for "La Trajectoire Radisson"

Centre communautaire Radisson for "La Trajectoire Radisson" Evaluation: La Maison La Virevolte for the "Action Research on Family Needs"

La Maison La Virevolte for the "Action Research on Family Needs" Collaboration: Concertation Saint-Léonard for the "Renforcement du milieu communautaire de Saint-Léonard" project

Concertation Saint-Léonard for the "Renforcement du milieu communautaire de Saint-Léonard" project Management and Governance: The Depot Community Food Centre for its Participative strategic planning process

The Depot Community Food Centre for its Participative strategic planning process Citizen Engagement: Jacqueline Cardin, Service d'aide communautaire (SAC) Anjou

Solidaires to Companies and Organizations:

Corporate Commitment (1,000 employees and more): CAE; La Caisse; Transat; WSP

CAE; La Caisse; Transat; WSP Corporate Commitment (999 employees and less): Carbonleo, Héroux Devtek, Les Entreprises QMD; Levio

Carbonleo, Héroux Devtek, Les Entreprises QMD; Levio Mobilization (1,000 employees and more): Alstom; Bombardier; Hydro-Québec

Alstom; Bombardier; Hydro-Québec Mobilization (999 employees and less): Fasken; McKinsey & Company; Moment Factory

Fasken; McKinsey & Company; Moment Factory Collaboration: Pratt & Whitney Canada Unifor local 510; Solidaires sur les chantiers

Pratt & Whitney Canada Unifor local 510; Solidaires sur les chantiers Startup: Ateko – backed by Bell Canada; Laurentian Pilotage Authority; Peerless Clothing

The Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award, which recognizes the outstanding commitment of a Centraide volunteer, was awarded to Caroline Bougie. For over 20 years, Caroline Bougie has helped with Centraide's development by contributing to its strategic reflection and playing an active role on multiple committees. For example, she chaired Centraide's Social Development Investment Committee from 2018 to 2022. She has also been a member of the Executive, Human Resources, and Governance committees. Ms. Bougie served as a Member of the Board of Directors from 2017 to 2024 and as its Chair from 2022 to 2024.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

