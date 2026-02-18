MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal is pleased to announce that Tasha Lackman has been appointed as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Recognized for her unifying leadership, Tasha Lackman brings more than 20 years of experience in the philanthropic, community, business and academic sectors. She will use her expertise to help Centraide pursue its mission to support people experiencing poverty and social exclusion. Tasha Lackman is now the fifth person--and third woman--to head up this philanthropic organization that has spent over half a century mobilizing the community, improving living conditions, and strengthening the social safety net.

Tasha Lackman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Centraide of Greater Montreal (CNW Group/Centraide of Greater Montreal)

Tasha Lackman's approach is grounded in lived realities and focuses on strategic investments that strengthen community impact. Before joining Centraide, she led The Depot Community Food Centre for four years, where she guided the agency through a major period of growth to improve food security of people living on a low income. She strengthened community partnerships to better serve vulnerable populations and support long-term collective initiatives.

She was also Vice-President, Philanthropy and Community at the Foundation of Greater Montréal, where she fostered new transformative collaborations for the region.

With degrees in social work and law from McGill University, she spent over ten years at Fasken, where she specialized in real estate financing and institutional partnerships. She has extensive expertise in governance, organizational development and management.

Deeply engaged in the community, she has served on numerous boards and governance committees for social, community, environmental and philanthropic organizations.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Tasha Lackman as President and Chief Executive Officer of Centraide of Greater Montreal. Throughout her exceptional career, which has been firmly rooted in social and philanthropic action, she has shown leadership that is both visionary and deeply human," said Grégoire Baillargeon, President of BMO Financial Group, Quebec; Vice Chair, BMO Capital Markets; and Chair of the Board of Directors for Centraide of Greater Montreal. "Her ability to engage stakeholders around major social issues and build lasting bridges between donors, agencies and decision-makers will be a great asset for our organization. We are certain that her arrival heralds a new era as we strengthen our collective impact and build a fairer and more supportive Greater Montreal."

The Board of Directors of Centraide of Greater Montreal also acknowledges the remarkable contribution of Claude Pinard, who was President and Chief Executive Officer from 2021 to 2025. The Board is grateful to Julie Gagné, Vice-President – Marketing and Technology, who provided inspiring leadership as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer over the past few months. The Board also thanks everyone who took part in the selection process for their diligence and professionalism.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

