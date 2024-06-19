MONTREAL, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - At its Annual General Meeting yesterday, Centraide of Greater Montreal announced its major investments from the past year as well as the appointment of Grégoire Baillargeon as Chair of its Board of Directors. As President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec, Grégoire Baillargeon is a business leader recognized for his dedication to philanthropic organizations who provides an innovative and strategic vision.

"With his experience as a Centraide volunteer for more than five years, we are delighted to have Grégoire Baillargeon's renewed support as Chair of our Board of Directors," said Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "His expertise and leadership will be invaluable assets as we pursue our mission to create an inclusive, poverty-free Greater Montreal. I also want to express my deep gratitude for the exceptional commitment and passion of our outgoing Board Chair, Caroline Bougie."

"Centraide is at the heart of a community ecosystem without which we couldn't express our solidarity nearly so effectively. That is why I have been involved with the organization for so many years. At a time when needs are great and too many of our fellow citizens face poverty, it is only natural for me to maintain my commitment," said Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec. "I firmly believe that the most privileged among us have a duty to act for a more just and equitable society. I am honoured by the trust of my peers, humble in the face of the significant challenges before us, and eager to get to work with all of my board colleagues and Claude's team in serving our community."

Major investments for Montreal, Laval and South Shore communities

Yesterday, Centraide of Greater Montreal also announced the major investments that it allocated in 2023-2024. Over $73 million—or 18% more than in 2022-2023—was invested in 375 agencies and projects to support their operations or involvement in collective projects and to strengthen their skills and leadership. The agencies in Centraide's network help over 800,000 people in vulnerable situations, or 1 in 5 people in Greater Montreal.

Appointment of new Board members

In his role as Chair of the Board, Grégoire Baillargeon will be supported by a solid, committed team of 25 accomplished and dynamic volunteer directors who will work together to grow the organization and help it succeed.

These individuals reflect Greater Montreal's diversity and are representative of its vast territory, which covers Montreal, Laval and the South Shore. The varied types of knowledge and expertise of these invaluable partners allow Centraide to fulfill its mission.

The new directors are Nancy Audette, Senior Vice-President & General Manager Cogeco Connexion; Luciano Barin-Cruz, Director Sustainability Transition, HEC Montréal, Director of Pôle Ideos, HEC Montréal and Full Professor; Jean-Marc Chouinard, Strategic management Consultant; Éric Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer, Énergir; and Saad Saade.

Appointments of existing members to new positions were also ratified by the Board of Directors. Marie-Josée Neveu, Partner, chair of the partnership board, Fasken, will now act as Vice-Chair; Marie Hélène Noiseux, Professor of Finance, School of Management, Université du Québec à Montréal, will now serve as Treasurer; and Manon Tremblay, Senior Director, Indigenous Directions, Concordia University, has once again been named Secretary.

Outgoing volunteers who have ended their terms as per the Board's governance rules include Ahmed Aïna, Co-founder and CEO, Dialexia Communications; Caroline Bougie, Consultant; Angela Campbell, Professor of Law and Associate Provost, Equity & Academic Policies, McGill University; Richard Massé, Medical Advisor, Direction générale de la santé publique, MSSS and Nunavik RBHSS; as well as Johanne Turbide, Secretary General, HEC Montreal.

Centraide of Greater Montreal thanks its Board members for their generosity and commitment. Their exceptional dedication contributes to Centraide's development, and their work upholds its sound governance so that the organization can continue to provide an essential social safety net for vulnerable people.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. Its history dates back 50 years, when five charities merged into one entity. In 2024, Centraide invested over 88 % of the money raised in the community. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign, visit centraide-mtl.org .

