MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - It's a real "obstacle course" that Centre Eurêka offers to the cohorts of unemployed English-speaking workers, immigrants and refugees who have recently arrived in the country, and who are striving to build a life in peace, in a democratic and safe environment such as the one offered to them in Quebec.

General Manager Paul Gagner and Hédia Annabi, the center's Team Leader, Mentor and Senior Trainer, ensure that the customized programs offered to candidates admitted to Centre Eurêka are of the highest standard. (CNW Group/Centre Eurêka)

"Integration into a host society requires the right to work and to hold a position that will allow them to lay the foundations of a new life for these immigrant families who ask nothing more than to contribute to the development of their host community," said Ms. Hédia Annabi, the Team Leader, mentor and principal trainer at Centre Eurêka, whose ratio of men to women has always been 51% and 49% respectively. According to her, this shows the impact that attending the Centre has on the social integration process of "unemployed" people over the age of 40 and newcomers, regardless of their level of knowledge of the French or English language.

"At Centre Eureka, the language issue will not be, for a while at least, an essential prerequisite and the francization will be done on the job in a transitional manner," said Paul Gagner, the executive director. He added that only the natural qualifications and skills, the professional or work history of each new candidate should be enough to ensure the rapid integration of these new citizens into the life, culture and customs of the Canadian and Quebec communities, in a context of humanitarian contribution. The new main target of Centre Eurêka's renewed mandate is English-speaking persons.

The Eureka Center's management believes that it is a moral obligation to give a normal life to refugees, whose skills and experience would certainly be very useful to all sectors of industry and economy in these times of labour shortage in all sectors of activity. Over the past 47 years, the center has contributed to the reintegration of more than 22,000 people into the workforce, 40% of whom came from outside Canada. For Centre Eureka, the challenge is far from insurmountable, citing the example of Luxembourg where 23.3% of Ukrainian refugees between the ages of 15 and 64 have found work because of their highly qualified profile in this country, which is like Canada in need of manpower.

They have thus managed to return to an active life and regain their dignity, self-esteem, respect and social status.

According to the Centre's management, the 220,000 unfilled positions in Quebec illustrate perfectly the extent of the labor shortage problem, which only adequate measures taken could have a positive impact in the host country, not to mention the fact that it could counterbalance the scarcity due to the aging population. In partnership with Emploi Québec, Centre Eureka's services are free.

The richness of the professional profiles, often surprising, of this unhoped-for labor pool is capable, according to the Eureka Center, of filling the domestic needs in the short and medium term, whether it be for administrative employees, accountants, financial analysts, hotel employees, beneficiary attendants, specialized workers or early childhood educators. "The many barriers these refugees generally face in terms of residency rights, work permits, access to health care, schooling, housing and banking services will also need to be addressed," concludes Gagner.

For further information: Source: Paul Gagner - Executive Director, Hédia Annabi - Team Leader; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514-898-4636 (Mobile), [email protected]