Centah (a Financeit Company) Launches the HomePro Marketplace, a Lead Creation and Management Platform for Home Services Merchants Across North America

HomePro Marketplace fulfills business and consumer needs from start to finish, from lead to the appointment, to job quotes and installation. Through the unique HomePro Platform, home installation businesses are able to increase their revenue via enhanced sales opportunities and to focus on job quality while Centah generates demand and appointments. Consumers are connected to obtain quick, quality service through vetted service providers in their neighborhood. In addition, HomePro Marketplace has deep integration capabilities for businesses that help to automate payment processing, warranty management and reporting. Through this Platform, businesses can save roughly 30% of what they would usually spend on sales while simultaneously generating net new business for themselves and their teams.

"HomePro Marketplace was created in response to the complex sales process that currently exists in the home improvement sector," says Greg Thomas, Vice President of Operations. "The platform liberates busy service providers from sales administration so they can focus on their core competencies, while we do the heavy lifting for them to generate and qualify leads".

The HomePro Marketplace Platform debuts with a number of notable, strategic partnerships with market leading Home Services businesses such as LeafGuard . Within a month, the partnership has already generated thousands of quality leads for LeafGuard, 30% of which have already been converted into service appointments managed by HomePro Marketplace, leading to an increase in overall business revenue.

"With HomePro Marketplace, we have been able to generate a significant amount of sales in a very short period of time by making use of a channel we didn't have access to before. By making use of the HomePro platform, we were able to speed up the qualification process and make better use of our time and resources." - says Jason Steingart, Vice President of Marketing at LeafGuard.

Centah's market promise is to help brands and contractors succeed in the successful delivery of projects in the home improvement and installation services industry. The creation of HomePro Marketplace is just one prime example of how they are fulfilling their commitment to this promise.

Centah was founded in 2004 to streamline and simplify the fulfillment of installation services orders, servicing both trades and brands. To ensure the success of the company and clients alike, Centah launched a specialized call center that same year aimed at the home improvement space, with the intent of handling the unique needs of customers looking to renovate, remodel and otherwise enhance their homes. In 2017, Centah Solutions was acquired by Financeit and its majority shareholder, Goldman Sachs.[5]

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 3,000 active merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management and $2 billion in loan originations.

