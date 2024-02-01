The lifestyle energy drink is arriving now to Canadian retailers nationwide

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, today announced its official launch in Canada, providing more consumers with a refreshing energy option made with zero sugar to fuel their active lifestyles.

Since the company's launch in 2004, CELSIUS has grown in popularity worldwide and is the fastest growing energy drink brand in the United States. As a true disruptor in the rapidly evolving energy products category, the unique CELSIUS formula provides an energy source with refreshing, fruit-forward flavours.

"Our Canadian fans have been asking when Celsius energy drinks would be available, and today we are thrilled to provide them with the energy to support their active lives," said Kyle Watson, CELSIUS Executive Vice President of Marketing. "Bringing Celsius to Canada is an exciting moment for us as we introduce our brand to Canadians nationwide."

CELSIUS is arriving to Canada with five dynamic, fruit-forward flavours, including: CELSIUS® SPARKLING ORANGE FLAVOUR, CELSIUS® KIWI GUAVA FLAVOUR, CELSIUS® SPARKLING PEACH VIBE, CELSIUS® TROPICAL VIBE, and making its debut in Canada is CELSIUS® SPARKLING SUNSET VIBE. CELSIUS offers a delicious and refreshing energy option that is both functional and impactful.

To locate a CELSIUS retailer near you, visit www.celsius.ca .

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit https://www.celsius.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.