Cellular One and Optiva Expand Partnership to Transform Network Capability and Services Offered to Tribal Lands and Communities in Southwestern US

Expanded partnership modernizes Cellular One's technology stack, supports 5G and VoLTE, accelerates time to market and increases network coverage

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Cellular One, a leading provider of mobile technology and wireless communications to tribal lands and communities in the American Southwest, has selected Optiva to support the modernization of its network and mission-critical launch of VoLTE.

Cellular One partners are phasing out their 3G networks to free up spectrum and infrastructure to support new network services. In response to this phase out, Cellular One is transitioning its subscribers to VoLTE service for both in-network and roaming coverage.

Optiva's 5G-ready BSS platform empowers Cellular One's network modernization and digital transformation initiatives such as VoLTE. The success and benefits of the launch include monetizing 4G and 5G services, offering flexible policy rate plans, faster time to market, better network coverage, enhanced mobile experience for subscribers and potential new revenue streams for Cellular One.

"Reliable internet access is more important than ever. Optiva BSS Platform will help make continued access to mobile data, voice, text and internet available for our customers. It will enable families, organizations and public safety officials to stay connected and access critical resources such as telehealth, online education and financial services," said Eugene O'Shaughnessy, CTO of Cellular One.

"It has been a privilege to serve Cellular One in our 10-year partnership. We welcome the opportunity to support this network modernization initiative and, in turn, harness the transformational possibilities of innovation to ensure Cellular One customer access to vital services," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

About Cellular One

For more than 25 years, Cellular One has been a leading regional provider of mobile technology and wireless communications service for underserved tribal lands and rural communities in the American Southwest. The company operates a network of more than 230 cell sites, covering 60,000 square miles and has almost 200 employees, many of whom are Native American. For more information, please visit mycellularone.com .

