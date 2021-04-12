New 16$ minimum wage is effective April 1st.

More than 170 Cellcom employees will benefit from the new, higher pay.

MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cellcom today announced it is increasing its minimum wage to $16 for all full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across Ontario and Quebec. —effective April 1st. The new Cellcom $16 minimum wage will benefit more than 170 Cellcom employees.

"With the current situation we want our teams to have a stable wage, with all their sacrifices, especially during this pandemic, we thought hard about what we wanted to do to thank them, raising the minimum wage was the best logical step to take" said Gary Hutman, President. "We're excited about this change and hope we can influence others to follow our path."

"We've had numerous discussions throughout the years and we know this is a subject of discussion in many provinces, we decided to be proactive and raise the minimum wage, not to 15$ but 16$.." said Lisette Pelchat, First Vice President.

About Cellcom Communciations : With over 40 Bell and Virgin Mobile branded locations in Québec and Ontario, Cellcom is the largest authorized Bell wireless dealer in Canada. Founded in 1985 by its President, Gary Hutman, Cellcom has over 600 corporate customers and 300,000 consumer clients. Over 170 representatives are happy to serve its clients daily.

For further information: Anthony Sleiman, Cellcom Communications, 514 733-1684, [email protected]

