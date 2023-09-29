OTTAWA, ON, Sept, 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The annual BIOTECanada Gold Leaf Awards ceremony was held this week at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. The awards recognize the remarkable individuals and companies who have made significant contributions to the biotechnology industry and ecosystem in Canada.

With the biotech industry experiencing a generational moment, BIOTECanada is proud to announce the 2023 Gold Leaf Award winners:

Abdera Therapeutics: Promising Biotech Company of the Year

Roberto Bellini: Game-Changing Industry Leadership

Bloom Burton & Co.: Ecosystem Builder

Nabanita Nawar , HDAX Therapeutics: Next Generation Leadership

, HDAX Therapeutics: Next Generation Leadership Repare Therapeutics: Established Company of the Year

"As governments reflect on the lessons of the pandemic and prepare for future possible global health crises, building a strong and diverse domestic biotech ecosystem is imperative. The Award winners are fantastic example of why Canada is building its sector capacity from a position of strength," said Andrew Casey, President and CEO, BIOTECanada. "The leaders, companies, and teams receiving the 2023 Gold Leaf Awards represent the national scope of the biotechnology ecosystem, and why Canada is viewed as a key-player in the highly competitive global biotech space."

"The leaders and companies celebrated today through the Gold Leaf Awards reflect Canada's ability to turn amazing scientific discoveries into great companies. It is also why Canada is so well positioned to take advantage of the generational moment the global biotech industry is experiencing. I congratulate the winners and the teams behind them," said BIOTECanada Board Chair, Gordon McCauley (President and CEO, adMare BioInnovations).

This year's Gold Leaf Awards nomination and selection process benefitted greatly from the advice and experience of the new Gold Leaf Awards Advisory Board whose members include:

Geneviève Guertin (Fonds de Solidarité FTQ) Kathleen Lisaingo (AbCellera) John Norman (Gowling WLG ( Canada ) LLP) Shermaine Tilley (CTI Life Sciences Fund)

The Gold Leaf Awards were held in conjunction with BIONATION 2023 a platform for national dialogue on the achievements and developments from throughout the biotechnology ecosystem in Canada. For more information on the Gold Leaf Awards and BIONATION 2024, visit biotech.ca

About BIOTECanada

BIOTECanada is the national industry association whose 240 members are representative of the broader Canadian biotech ecosystem which is national in scope and includes companies and entities in the life sciences/health, industrial and agricultural biotechnology sectors. In the context of climate change, food sustainability and human health needs, the biotechnology industry plays a vital role in developing solutions to help address the health and environmental challenges impacting the global population. Visit: biotech.ca

SOURCE BIOTECanada

For further information: Nina Lewis, [email protected]