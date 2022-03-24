QUÉBEC CITY, March 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - 49 314 individuals—young people from elementary school to university, supported by their school staff, and entrepreneurs from the 17 regions of Québec—overwhelmingly responded to the invitation to submit their project to the 24th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge.

This participation speaks to the remarkable resilience of Québec's pedagogical and economic communities, as well as to the unwavering commitment of the 300 local and regional representatives, the 18 partners, including the Québec government, and the 29 strategic alliances of OSEntreprendre.

All participants are invited to proudly display their spirit of entrepreneurship with the #moijosentreprendre affirmation tools made in Québec! #faireaffaireensemble

The juried selection process, which begins at the local level in the next few days, will continue at the regional level in April and at the provincial level in May. The promotion carried out at each level provides all Quebecers with the chance to discover a vast range of entrepreneurial models along with projects that contribute to the vibrancy of our communities through their boldness and creativity.

The 24th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge will culminate on June 8, 2022, at the Palais Montcalm in Québec City during the Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, under the honorary co–presidency of Zakary Pilote and Serge Beauchemin. This electrifying event, hosted by Anaïs Favron, will be a golden opportunity to unveil the provincial prizewinners and shed light on inspiring projects and people from all over Québec.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA) and Spektrum Media.

